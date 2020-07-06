Coronavirus से हुई अभिनेता Nick Cordeiro की मौत, पैर काटने के बाद भी फैल गया था संक्रमण

नई दिल्ली। कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) का कहर पूरी दुनिया में एक भयकंर रूप धारण कर चुका है। इस महामारी से (coronavirus disease) संक्रमित लोगों की मौत का आंकड़ा भारत में ही पूरी दुनिया में इस कदर से बढ़ रहा है कि लोगों को मरने के बाद उन्हें दफनाने के लिए जमीन तक मिलना मुश्किल हो रही है। इसी तरह से चीन से फैली इस महामारी (coronavirus disease) के कोप से अमेरिका की स्थिति भी काफी गंभीर हैं। संक्रमण के मामले में अमेरिका पहले स्थान पर हैं। वहीं दूसरे स्थान पर ब्राजील, तीसरे पर स्थान पर भारत है। सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार भारत में 6.9 लाख लोग इस महामारी से पीड़ित हैं।
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
इस महामारी से आम लोगों से लेकर बॉलीवुड हो या फिर हॉलीवुड हर बड़े लोगों के संक्रमित होने की खबरे सुनने को मिल रही है जिनमें से हॉलीवुड को अभिनेता निक कॉर्डेरो (Nick Cordeiro dies) की कोरोना वायरस से हुई जटिलताओं के कारण मृत्यु हो गई। वह महज 41 वर्ष के थे। अभी हाल ही में उन्हें टोनी अवार्ड के लिए नामित या गया था।
It’s day 90. ⠀ I want to give a huge shout out to the Health Hero’s that are taking care of my husband. Ninety days of extraordinary care and when he was COVID positive they were risking their lives to save his. ⠀ I sit in the hospital and watch the nurses monitor every machine, fix all his lines, watch his levels, turn him, bathe him, attend to his dressings, administer medicines and then ask ME if I need anything...water or crackers?!?! They are absolutely incredible and Elvis and I will always be grateful. ⠀ In efforts to give back Anna and I created a business, @hooray.for, and are giving 50% of the proceeds from the Health Hero’s and Life t-shirt designs to help COVID response. This virus is a real thing and needs to be taken seriously and stopped. We will always do what we can to support that 🤍. We are proud to partner with @bunlimited - a water-based screen printing company that assists in design, prints, and fulfills all our orders!
अभिनेता निक कॉर्डेरो (Nick Cordeiro death) पिछले 90 दिनों से लॉस एंजिल्स के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। उनकी पत्नी अमेंडा क्लूट्स ने इस खबर की जानकारी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी के जरिए दी है। पोस्ट को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा- 'अब परमेश्वर के पास स्वर्ग में एक और स्वर्गदूत मौजूद है। मेरे प्यारे पति का आज सुबह निधन हो गया। वह अपने परिवार से बेहद प्यार करते थे, और अब उन्होंने हंसते मुस्कुराते इस दुनिया को छोड़ दिया है। मैं काफी दुखी हूं। उनके जाने से मैं टूट गई हूं। क्योंकि उनके बिना हमारे जीवन अधूरा। निक मेरे जीवन की सबसे बड़ा साथी था उनकी बातों को सुनने, उनके साथ रहना मुझे कफी पसंद था। वह एक अविश्वसनीय अभिनेता और संगीतकार थे। वह एक बेहतरीन पिता और पति थे।'
Nick update day 85. ⠀ Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time. ⠀ He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable. ⠀ Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this! People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen! 🤍 ⠀
दरअसल अभिनेता निक कॉर्डेरो काफी लंबे समय से कोरोना वायरस से जूझ रहे थे इसी बढ़ते संक्रमण के चलते उनका पिछले दिनों पैर भी काटा गया था। निक पिछले 30 मार्च से ही कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने के चलते अस्पताल में भर्ती थे।
एक्टर 'वेट्रेस' में अर्ल हंटरसन का किरदार निभाने के लिए काफी मशहू रहे। इसके अलावा उन्हें थियेटर इंडस्ट्री के प्रतिष्ठित अवॉर्ड टोनी के लिए भी नॉमिनेट किया गया था।