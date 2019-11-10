53 साल की उम्र में हॉलीवुड एक्टर्स 'हैल बेरी' ने बनाए सिक्स पैक ऐब्स, लोग कर रहें है जमकर तारीफ़

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री हो या फिर हॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्रियां दोनों ही खुद को मिनटेंन करने पर पूरा ध्यान लगाती हैं। वहीं हॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्री हैल बेरी (Halle Berry) काफी टाइम से चाहती थी कि उनके सिक्स पैक ऐब्स हों और उन्होंने इसके लिए कड़ी मेहनत भी की। आखिरकार वै हैल बेरी अपने इस लक्ष्य तक पहुंच गई और उन्होंने सिक्स पैक ऐब्स हासिल कर लिए ईऑनलाइन डॉट कॉम की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, 53 वर्षीय अभिनेत्री ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक तस्वीर को साझा किया है जिसमें वह अपने सिक्स पैक ऐब्स को फ्लांट करते नजर आ रही हैं। इस तस्वीर के साथ हैल ने लिखा, "किसी लक्ष्य को तैयार करने और उसे हासिल करने से बेहतर कोई और एहसास नहीं है. हैशटैगब्रुस्डदमूवी के लिए मेरा कई लक्ष्यों में से एक था ऐब्स बनाना और आज अन्तत: मैंने इसे हासिल कर लिया है और इसका एहसास बिल्कुल अविश्वसनीय सा है।"
Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable! This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it. The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second. In the meantime, head to stories for my #BruisedTheMovie workout, courtesy of my performance coach @mubarakmalik, aka "Bar" and put that inner-warrior to the test! Happy Friday! ♥️
वैसे अगर आप हैल बेरी के इंस्टाग्राम(Instagram) पर नज़र डालेंगे तो आप खुद ही समझ जाएंगे कि हैल बेरी फिटनेस के पीछे कितनी दीवानी है। लेकिन सबसे अहम बात ये है कि 53 साल की उम्र में सिक्स पैक ऐब्स बनाना असल में बाकी लोगों के लिए इंस्पीरेशन है हैल बेरी।
This #FitnessFriday is for YOU - the ones who read my posts every week but aren’t ready to begin their fitness journey; the ones who say “I’ll start next week” or “I’ll eat better once this project is done.” I’m here to tell you - I GET it. We ALL have to nudge that inner-warrior in the right direction from time to time, and @peterleethomas and I are here to help! This week’s #PHITTalks tackle your Motivation-related questions : getting back in the saddle after an injury, motivating your friends (*ahem* @iamlindsayflores!), conquering Dad Bod and going from “I’m so tired” to “Let’s do it!” - Check stories for more & Happy Friday! ♥️♥️