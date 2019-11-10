53 साल की उम्र में हॉलीवुड एक्टर्स 'हैल बेरी' ने बनाए सिक्स पैक ऐब्स, लोग कर रहें है जमकर तारीफ़

View this post on Instagram

Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable! This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it. The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second. In the meantime, head to stories for my #BruisedTheMovie workout, courtesy of my performance coach @mubarakmalik, aka "Bar" and put that inner-warrior to the test! Happy Friday! ♥️