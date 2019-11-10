53 साल की उम्र में हॉलीवुड एक्टर्स 'हैल बेरी' ने बनाए सिक्स पैक ऐब्स, लोग कर रहें है जमकर तारीफ़
Shweta Dhobhal
| Updated: 10 Nov 2019, 04:42:31 PM (IST)
53 साल की उम्र में हॉलीवुड एक्टर्स 'हैल बेरी' ने बनाए सिक्स पैक ऐब्स, लोग कर रहें है जमकर तारीफ़
हॉलीवुड एक्टर्स हैल बेरी ने 53 साल में सिक्स पैक ऐब्स बनाकर बनी सबकी इंस्पीरेशन

  • 53 साल की उम्र में हॉलीवुड की एक्टर्स ने बनाए सिक्स पैक ऐब्स
  • हैली बेरी ने 53 साल की उम्र में सिक्स पैक बनाकर किया सपना पूरा

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री हो या फिर हॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्रियां दोनों ही खुद को मिनटेंन करने पर पूरा ध्यान लगाती हैं। वहीं हॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्री हैल बेरी (Halle Berry) काफी टाइम से चाहती थी कि उनके सिक्स पैक ऐब्स हों और उन्होंने इसके लिए कड़ी मेहनत भी की। आखिरकार वै हैल बेरी अपने इस लक्ष्य तक पहुंच गई और उन्होंने सिक्स पैक ऐब्स हासिल कर लिए ईऑनलाइन डॉट कॉम की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, 53 वर्षीय अभिनेत्री ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक तस्वीर को साझा किया है जिसमें वह अपने सिक्स पैक ऐब्स को फ्लांट करते नजर आ रही हैं। इस तस्वीर के साथ हैल ने लिखा, "किसी लक्ष्य को तैयार करने और उसे हासिल करने से बेहतर कोई और एहसास नहीं है. हैशटैगब्रुस्डदमूवी के लिए मेरा कई लक्ष्यों में से एक था ऐब्स बनाना और आज अन्तत: मैंने इसे हासिल कर लिया है और इसका एहसास बिल्कुल अविश्वसनीय सा है।"

 

वैसे अगर आप हैल बेरी के इंस्टाग्राम(Instagram) पर नज़र डालेंगे तो आप खुद ही समझ जाएंगे कि हैल बेरी फिटनेस के पीछे कितनी दीवानी है। लेकिन सबसे अहम बात ये है कि 53 साल की उम्र में सिक्स पैक ऐब्स बनाना असल में बाकी लोगों के लिए इंस्पीरेशन है हैल बेरी।

related story

प्रियंका के जेठ जो जोनस को बर्थडे पर मिला ये खास सरप्राइज, वायरल हुआ वीडियो
प्रियंका के जेठ जो जोनस को बर्थडे पर मिला ये खास सरप्राइज, वायरल हुआ वीडियो
ऐनी हैथवे ने सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस को दी गुड न्यूज, लिखा खास मैसेज
ऐनी हैथवे ने सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस को दी गुड न्यूज, लिखा खास मैसेज
प्रियंका पति निक जोनस संग बिता रही हैं खूबसूरत पल, देखें तस्वीरें

+5

प्रियंका पति निक जोनस संग बिता रही हैं खूबसूरत पल, देखें तस्वीरें
शिल्पा शेट्टी के बेटे को जॉन सीना से मिला स्पेशल सर्प्राइज, देखें Video
शिल्पा शेट्टी के बेटे को जॉन सीना से मिला स्पेशल सर्प्राइज, देखें Video
निक जोनस ने शेयर किया अपनी फिल्म का लुक
निक जोनस ने शेयर किया अपनी फिल्म का लुक
'स्पाइडर मैन: फार अवे फ्रॉम होम' का ट्रेलर : जिसने 'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' नहीं देखी उनको दी चेतावनी

'स्पाइडर मैन: फार अवे फ्रॉम होम' का ट्रेलर : जिसने 'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' नहीं देखी उनको दी चेतावनी
30 सलों से इस मशहूर एक्टर को है AIDS, कहा कर दी जानकारी, कहा- मेरे पास ज्यादा समय नहीं और...
30 सलों से इस मशहूर एक्टर को है AIDS, कहा कर दी जानकारी, कहा- मेरे पास ज्यादा समय नहीं और...
रिलीज होते ही वायरल हुआ 'The Lion KING' का ट्रेलर, अब तक देखा जा चुका है इतने लाख बार

रिलीज होते ही वायरल हुआ 'The Lion KING' का ट्रेलर, अब तक देखा जा चुका है इतने लाख बार
Oscars Awards 2019: कब हुई आॅस्कर अवॉर्ड की शुरूआत, जानिए इससे जुड़ी 10 दिलचस्प बातें
Oscars Awards 2019: कब हुई आॅस्कर अवॉर्ड की शुरूआत, जानिए इससे जुड़ी 10 दिलचस्प बातें
पूर्व पत्नी सहित कई महिलाओं ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप तो रयान एडम्स ने दी ये सफाई
पूर्व पत्नी सहित कई महिलाओं ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप तो रयान एडम्स ने दी ये सफाई
MTV VMA Awards: रेड कार्पेट पर दिखा इन हॅालीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस का जलवा, तस्वीरें आई सामने...

+5

MTV VMA Awards: रेड कार्पेट पर दिखा इन हॅालीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस का जलवा, तस्वीरें आई सामने...
Video: जैकलिन फर्नांडिस बॉलीवुड से हॉलीवुड में हॉरर मूवी से कर रही हैं डेब्यू

Video: जैकलिन फर्नांडिस बॉलीवुड से हॉलीवुड में हॉरर मूवी से कर रही हैं डेब्यू
इंस्टाग्राम Hollywood Fitness Freak