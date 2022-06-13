27 साल बाद सबसे पुराना ब्राउज़र 'इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर' 15 जून को हो रहा बंद, लोगों ने शेयर किए कई मीम्म

The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge—the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired on June 15, 2022 https://t.co/o1vj2Hxksb pic.twitter.com/22ReVYyw3G— Windows Blogs (@windowsblog) May 19, 2021
अपने-अपने तरीके से अलविदा कह रहे हैं लोग
दुनिया का सबसे पुराने ब्राउजर इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर के बंद होने की डेट जैसे ही पास आ गई है, यह एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया में चर्चा का विषय बन गया है। लोग कई मजेदार मीम्स शेयर करके सबसे पुराने ब्राउजर को अपने-अपने तरीके से अलविदा कह रहे हैं। कई लोग इसको लेकर मजेदार मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं तो कई लोग दुखद मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं।
ProductHunt: After 27 years of service, Microsoft is going to retire Internet Explorer for good on June 15th. pic.twitter.com/EEpvrx34FQ— ProductGram (@ProductGrams) June 12, 2022
Support for Internet Explorer 11 will end in a week. ☠️https://t.co/tj93eLLlHq pic.twitter.com/wgnXqt9Mzo— AlternativeTo (@AlternativeTo) June 8, 2022
Internet Explorer is shutting down in three days. I haven't used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood.
Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it'll be the end if an era 💛— Caesár (@CnaVD) June 11, 2022
Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer after 27 years pic.twitter.com/81gMrJoS3v — Techie Aman (@TechieAman) June 12, 2022