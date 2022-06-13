scriptAfter 27 years the oldest browser 'Internet Explorer' is shutting down | 27 साल बाद सबसे पुराना ब्राउज़र 'इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर' 15 जून को हो रहा बंद, लोगों ने शेयर किए कई मीम्म | Patrika News

27 साल बाद सबसे पुराना ब्राउज़र 'इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर' 15 जून को हो रहा बंद, लोगों ने शेयर किए कई मीम्म

Internet Explorer: 27 साल बाद दुनिया का सबसे पुराना ब्राउजर 'इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर' 15 जून से बंद होने जा रहा है। इसकी घोषणा माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने 19 मई 2021 में ही कर दिया था। वहीं अब इसके बंद होने की डेट पास आ गई है, जिसके बाद इसको लेकर लोग कई तरह के मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं।

Updated: June 13, 2022 03:34:02 pm

Internet Explorer: दुनिया की जानी-मानी टेक कंपनी माइक्रोसोफ्ट ने पिछले साल पॉपुलर वेब ब्राउजर 'इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर' (Internet Explorer) को बंद करने का ऐलान किया था। माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने इसका ऐलान करते हुए कहा था कि वह सबसे पुराने ब्राउजर 'इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर' के सपोर्ट को समाप्त कर देगा। आपको बता दें कि इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर पहली बार 1995 में विंडोज 95 के साथ लांच किया गया था। इसे माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के द्वारा सभी यूजर्स के लिए फ्री में उपलब्ध कराया गया था। अब माइक्रोसॉफ्ट की घोषणा के अनुसार यह 15 जून 2022 से निष्क्रिय हो जाएगा।
after-27-years-the-oldest-browser-internet-explorer-is-shutting-down.jpg
After 27 years the oldest browser 'Internet Explorer' is shutting down
वहीं इससे पहले माइक्रोसॉफ्ट एक नया ब्राउजर 'माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ऐज' (Microsoft Edge) लांच कर चुका है। उसने अभी तक सभी यूजर्स को नए ब्राउजर में शिफ्ट होने का समय दिया था। आपको बता दें कि माइक्रोसॉफ्ट अपने अपडेट के जरिए पहले ही कई सिस्टम से इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर को हटाते हुए माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ऐज को इंस्टॉल कर दिया है।

अपने-अपने तरीके से अलविदा कह रहे हैं लोग
दुनिया का सबसे पुराने ब्राउजर इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर के बंद होने की डेट जैसे ही पास आ गई है, यह एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया में चर्चा का विषय बन गया है। लोग कई मजेदार मीम्स शेयर करके सबसे पुराने ब्राउजर को अपने-अपने तरीके से अलविदा कह रहे हैं। कई लोग इसको लेकर मजेदार मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं तो कई लोग दुखद मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं।
Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

