जंगल में लगी आग से बचने को भाग रहा था कंगारू का बच्चा, तार में ​चिपककर मौत

This crisis is real. This little joey (baby kangaroo) caught in the fence trying to escape the fires in Australia , tells the story to the world. We need to focus on the preservation of eco systems and the wildlife contained therein...... we may not realize it but this is pushing the human race towards extinction. Pic: @bradfleet