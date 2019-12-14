OMG! पहले कुछ लोगों ने तेंदुए को मारा और फिर सिर और पंजों को काट कर ले गए, फोटो हुई वायरल

नई दिल्ली: हम इंसान है तो स्वाभाविक है कि दूसरे इंसान का हम काफी ध्यान देते हैं, लेकिन हां सिर्फ उसकी जो अपना है। लेकिन क्या हम ऐसा ही जानवरों के प्रति भी करते हैं। मतलब कि अगर उनके लिए कुछअच्छा नहीं कर सकते, तो उनके लिए कुछ बुरा भी नहीं करें? लेकिन कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं जो चंद पैसों के लिए जानवरों की हत्या कर देते हैं। ऐसा ही एक चौंकाने वाला मामला महाराष्ट्र ( Maharashtra ) से सामने आया है।

This #Leopard was found on a road at Maharashtra. His Head & paws were cut off. Now his nails, teeths etc will be sold in market. Wildlife crime is a demand based business. Say no to all kind of animal products. Like this thousands are killed annually for their body parts. Tragic pic.twitter.com/gmjfgYmgtg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 13, 2019

सांप को बचाने के लिए कुएं के अंदर चला गया शख्स, लेकिन उसके बाद सामने आया ये डरावना मंजर

दरअसल, ट्विटर पर आईएफएस अधिकारी प्रवीन कासवन ने एक तेंदुए की फोटो शेयर की, जो कि मर चुका है। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा 'तेंदुए का ये शव महाराष्ट्र की एक सड़क पर मिला। उसका सिर और पंजे कटे हुए थे। अब उसके नाखूनों, दातों आदि को बाजार में बेचा जाएगा। ये अपराध लोगों की मांग पर आधारित है। सभी तरह के एनिमल प्रोडक्ट्स को लेना बंद कर दीजिए। ऐसे ही हर साल हजारों जानवर मारे जाते हैं ताकि उनके अंगों को बेचकर मुनाफा कमाया जा सके। यह बेहद दुखद है।'

Human is the only animal that kills for reasons other than hunger.... whatever those reasons ..are only brutal beyond words.



Calls for strict action against such criminals. — sangeeta nair (@CharuvillyNair) December 13, 2019

Wildlife crime is run by international mafia catering predominantly to Chinese market. Law enforcers too are in their pay. Since the Chinese won't change their habits anytime soon, it's important that wildlife crime mafia is tackled firmly by people entrusted with the job. — Arijit Datta Ray (@Shonkho) December 13, 2019

This is so gruesome and barbaric.. strictest punishment should be accorded to these criminals — Priyanka Deshpande (@priyanka2711) December 13, 2019

Some Humans are not less than devil..

Or worst than devil..😔 — Rachit kadam (@RachitKadam) December 13, 2019

दुःखद,दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्यवाही करें। — Prem Kumar Babloo (@premkumarbabloo) December 13, 2019

किसी ने कुछ पैसों के लालच में इस बेजुबान तेंदुए ( leopard ) को मार दिया। सिर्फ मारा ही नहीं उसके सिर और पंजों को नोच लिया। इस तस्वीर के सामने आने के बाद लोग गुस्से में है। ट्वीट करके लोग कह रहे हैं कि जिसने ये भी किया है उसे कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिले। गौरतलब, है कि हमारी सरकार समेत कई गैर-सरकारी संगठन और कई लोग जानवरों को बचाने के लिए कार्यरत हैं। लेकिन कई लोग जब इस तरह की हरकत करते हैं, तो सच में हर कोई दुखी होता है। तेंदुए की ये फोटो ट्विटर पर वायरल हो रही है।