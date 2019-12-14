OMG! पहले कुछ लोगों ने तेंदुए को मारा और फिर सिर और पंजों को काट कर ले गए, फोटो हुई वायरल

  • ट्विटर ( Twitter ) पर वायरल हो रही है फोटो
  • लोग कर रहे हैं कड़ी सजा की मांग

Prakash Chand Joshi

December, 1402:39 PM

some people killed leopard

नई दिल्ली: हम इंसान है तो स्वाभाविक है कि दूसरे इंसान का हम काफी ध्यान देते हैं, लेकिन हां सिर्फ उसकी जो अपना है। लेकिन क्या हम ऐसा ही जानवरों के प्रति भी करते हैं। मतलब कि अगर उनके लिए कुछअच्छा नहीं कर सकते, तो उनके लिए कुछ बुरा भी नहीं करें? लेकिन कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं जो चंद पैसों के लिए जानवरों की हत्या कर देते हैं। ऐसा ही एक चौंकाने वाला मामला महाराष्ट्र ( Maharashtra ) से सामने आया है।

सांप को बचाने के लिए कुएं के अंदर चला गया शख्स, लेकिन उसके बाद सामने आया ये डरावना मंजर

दरअसल, ट्विटर पर आईएफएस अधिकारी प्रवीन कासवन ने एक तेंदुए की फोटो शेयर की, जो कि मर चुका है। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा 'तेंदुए का ये शव महाराष्ट्र की एक सड़क पर मिला। उसका सिर और पंजे कटे हुए थे। अब उसके नाखूनों, दातों आदि को बाजार में बेचा जाएगा। ये अपराध लोगों की मांग पर आधारित है। सभी तरह के एनिमल प्रोडक्ट्स को लेना बंद कर दीजिए। ऐसे ही हर साल हजारों जानवर मारे जाते हैं ताकि उनके अंगों को बेचकर मुनाफा कमाया जा सके। यह बेहद दुखद है।'

किसी ने कुछ पैसों के लालच में इस बेजुबान तेंदुए ( leopard ) को मार दिया। सिर्फ मारा ही नहीं उसके सिर और पंजों को नोच लिया। इस तस्वीर के सामने आने के बाद लोग गुस्से में है। ट्वीट करके लोग कह रहे हैं कि जिसने ये भी किया है उसे कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिले। गौरतलब, है कि हमारी सरकार समेत कई गैर-सरकारी संगठन और कई लोग जानवरों को बचाने के लिए कार्यरत हैं। लेकिन कई लोग जब इस तरह की हरकत करते हैं, तो सच में हर कोई दुखी होता है। तेंदुए की ये फोटो ट्विटर पर वायरल हो रही है।

Prakash Chand Joshi
