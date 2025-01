#LtGenMPSingh, YSM, SM, Col of the Regt, #JAKRIF & LADAKH SCOUTS, on behalf of the Regt, congratulates JAK RIF Regt Centre on being conferred the DG Inf Trophy For #Best Inf Regt Centre in #Training

!Well Done!



JAI HIND – JAI JAK

PRASHASTA RANVEERTA pic.twitter.com/5ssCqGqCa5