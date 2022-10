Maharashtra News: ठाकरे गुट को मिला 'शिवसेना उद्धव बालासाहेब ठाकरे' नाम, जलती मशाल है चुनाव चिन्ह

EC writes to Shinde faction & Thackeray faction; allots the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to Shinde faction &'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to Thackeray faction, declines to allot 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' & 'Gada' as symbols as they are "not in the list of free symbols" pic.twitter.com/1oz0YMSYQk