महाकुंभ से साधू-संत जाएं तो अपने साथी को भी ले जाएं, संभल हिंसा पर अखिलेश का बड़ा आरोप 

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "A delegation of the Samajwadi Party wanted to go to Sambhal and speak to the people. The government did not allow us. They prepared from Delhi and Lucknow, but the police stopped them. But when… pic.twitter.com/c3FDZs16Rn