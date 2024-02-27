script Rajya Sabha Election 2024: सपा के 10 विधायक बीजेपी के पक्ष में कर सकते है क्रॉस वोट | Rajya Sabha Election 2024 10 SP MLAs can cross vote in favor of BJP | Patrika News
Rajya Sabha Election 2024: सपा के 10 विधायक बीजेपी के पक्ष में कर सकते है क्रॉस वोट

लखनऊPublished: Feb 27, 2024 10:08:38 am

Aman Kumar Pandey

UP POLITICS: उत्तर प्रदेश में राज्यसभा की 10 सीटों के लिए मतदान जारी।

cm yogi and akhilesh yadav
उत्तर प्रदेश के 10 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान जारी है। सूत्रों की मानें तो सपा के 10 विधायक बीजेपी के पक्ष में क्रॉस वोटिंग कर सकते हैं।सपा विधायक अभय सिंह और राकेश पांडेय एक साथ वोट करने जा रहे हैं। दोनों बीजेपी को वोट कर सकते है।
जानें शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने क्या कहा ?

क्रॉस वोटिंग की अटकलों पर सपा महासचिव शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने कहा कि वे लोग समाजवादी पार्टी के चुनाव चिह्न पर जीते थे। अगर ऐसा होता है तो आगे हमें भी देखना पड़ेगा।
सपा नेता राजेन्द्र चौधरी ने राज्यसभा चुनाव पर कहा कि चुनाव निष्पक्ष होना चाहिए। सत्ता का दुरुपयोग जो लोग भी करेंगे वे लोकतंत्र के हितैषी नहीं है। अखिलेश यादव उत्तर प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े नेता हैं। जो भी धोखा देगा वह अपनों को धोखा देगा।
विधानसभा पहुंचे सीएम योगी

