Rajya Sabha Election 2024: सपा के 10 विधायक बीजेपी के पक्ष में कर सकते है क्रॉस वोट

यूपी राज्यसभा चुनाव में सपा विधायक बिगाड़ सकते है अखिलेश यादव का गेम
सत्ता का दुरुपयोग करने वाले लोकतंत्र के हितैषी नहीं- राजेन्द्र चौधरी
#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Ahead of the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party Shivpal Singh Yadav says, " Democratic values have been finished off...let's see what happens if things happen this way..." pic.twitter.com/iYp9p0gN0c— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2024
विधानसभा पहुंचे सीएम योगी
#WATCH | Ahead of the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, Rajendra Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party leader says, " Elections should be unbiased then only democracy will strengthen. Those who misuse power, can't be a supporter of democracy..." pic.twitter.com/rczGzZ9DqT— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2024
#WATCH लखनऊ: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए विधानसभा पहुंचे। pic.twitter.com/vk0DWUYtP7— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 27, 2024