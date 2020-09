डिस्कवरी प्लस पर Akshay Kumar का रोमांचक सफर आज होगा प्रसारित, बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ दिखाएंगे स्टंट

View this post on Instagram

When a Western adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern action junkie, don’t expect fireworks because brotherhood is what we found. Two fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through dangerous territory is what I call the perfect walk in the park. @beargrylls is and always will be the 'Man of the Wild', I'm over the moon to have been chosen to do what I wish I could do with my kids every day, and that's explore our beautiful lands! But for now, it's just Bear and me doing what we do Best #Grrrrr #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin