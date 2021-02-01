Budget 2021: आज पेश होगा आम बजट, संसद भवन पहुंचीं वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण

By: Mohit sharma
Started on: 01 Feb 2021, 09:28 AM IST
मुख्य घटनाएं
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण सुबह 11 बजे संसद में बजट पेश करेंगी सुबह 10.15 बजे संसद में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक होगी बैठक में 2021-22 के आम बजट पेश किए जाने का प्रस्ताव पारित होगा
लाइव कवरेज
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मुलाकात के बाद वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण संसद भवन पहुंच गई हैं। थोड़ी ही देर में यहां मोदी कैबिनेट की बैठक शुरू होगी।
Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/40RhaoNMUm— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकु राष्ट्रपति भवन पहुंच गए हैं। आपको बता दें कि वित्त मंत्री सुबह 11 बजे संसद में देश का आम बजट पेश करेंगी। कोरोना काल की वजह से भारत में पहली बार आम बजट पेपरलेस होगा। बजट की सॉफ्ट कॉपी, ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध होगी।
Sitharaman replaces Swadeshi 'bahi khata' with tablet as Union budget goes digital— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 1, 2021
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/rBRaI6MjWV pic.twitter.com/ZJxK7s18me
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर वित्त मंत्रालय पहुंच गए हैं। दोनों मंत्री यहां मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। जिसके बाद कैबिनेट बैठक होगी।
Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present and read out the #UnionBudget 2021-22 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. pic.twitter.com/Ir5qZYz2gy— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021
आज देश का आम बजट पेश होना है। इससे पहले सुबह 10.15 बजे संसद में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक होगी। बैठक में 2021-22 के आम बजट पेश किए जाने का प्रस्ताव पारित होगा। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण सुबह 11 बजे संसद में बजट पेश करेंगी।
Delhi: FM Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur leave from Ministry of Finance. FM will present #UnionBudget 2021-22 at Parliament today.— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021
For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online pic.twitter.com/DYm8cf1DIH