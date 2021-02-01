इंडिया की अन्‍य खबरें
Budget 2021: आज पेश होगा आम बजट, संसद भवन पहुंचीं वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण

By: Mohit sharma

Started on: 01 Feb 2021, 09:28 AM IST

मुख्य घटनाएं

Budget 2021: आज पेश होगा आम बजट, संसद भवन पहुंचीं वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण सुबह 11 बजे संसद में बजट पेश करेंगी सुबह 10.15 बजे संसद में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक होगी बैठक में 2021-22 के आम बजट पेश किए जाने का प्रस्ताव पारित होगा

लाइव कवरेज

10:08 AM

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मुलाकात के बाद वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण संसद भवन पहुंच गई हैं। थोड़ी ही देर में यहां मोदी कैबिनेट की बैठक शुरू होगी।

9:41 AM

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकु राष्ट्रपति भवन पहुंच गए हैं। आपको बता दें कि वित्त मंत्री सुबह 11 बजे संसद में देश का आम बजट पेश करेंगी। कोरोना काल की वजह से भारत में पहली बार आम बजट पेपरलेस होगा। बजट की सॉफ्ट कॉपी, ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध होगी।

9:09 AM

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर वित्त मंत्रालय पहुंच गए हैं। दोनों मंत्री यहां मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। जिसके बाद कैबिनेट बैठक होगी।



9:26 AM

आज देश का आम बजट पेश होना है। इससे पहले सुबह 10.15 बजे संसद में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक होगी। बैठक में 2021-22 के आम बजट पेश किए जाने का प्रस्ताव पारित होगा। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण सुबह 11 बजे संसद में बजट पेश करेंगी।

हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति और कूकीज नीति से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned