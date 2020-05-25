तस्वीरों में देखें कैसी रही करीब दो माह बाद शुरू विमान सेवा की पहले दिन तैयारी

नई दिल्ली। कोरोना वायरस ( Coronavirus Outbreak update ) पर लगाम लगाने के लिए लागू लॉकडाउन के 61 दिनों बाद सोमवार से देश में घरेलू विमान सेवाएं शुरू हो गईं। तमाम नए नियमों और सुरक्षा उपायों के बीच पश्चिम बंगाल और आंध्र प्रदेश को छोड़कर बाकी राज्यों के बीच यात्रियों ने इन विमानों ( Flights ) में सफर किया। लेकिन घरेलू विमान सेवाओं ( Domestic Flights ) की फिर से शुरुआत के बाद पहले दिन सामने आईं तमाम घटनाओं को देखना काफी दिलचस्प रहेगा। पत्रिका आपके लिए इन उड़ानों के दौरान की तमाम तस्वीरें लेकर सामने आया है।

कई राज्यों ने बनाया Paid Quarantine का नियम, देसी ही नहीं विदेश से आने वाले भारतीय भी परेशान

Delhi: Passengers onboard Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight were seen wearing face shields as a precautionary measure against COVDI19. BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty on

board the flight said "I was in Delhi since the Parliament's Budget session. Now, I am returning to my state Odisha". pic.twitter.com/lFgGSZJpj8 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

कोरोना से सुरक्षा के पूरे इंतजाम

सोमवार को घरेलू विमानों की उड़ान में विमान कंपनियों द्वारा चालक दल, कर्मचारियों और मुसाफिरों की कोरोना वायरस से पूरी सुरक्षा का इंतजाम देखा गया।

इन तस्वीरों में आप देख सकते हैं कि कैसे चालक दल और फ्लाइट स्टाफ PPE Kit ( पर्सनल प्रोटेक्शन इक्विपमेंट ) पहने नजर आया, जबकि मुसाफिरों के चेहरे पर मास्क के साथ ही फेस शील्ड भी लगाई गई।

Eight flights are arriving at Guwahati airport today, with some of them landing with full passenger capacities. All passengers will be scanned for #COVID19 at the Airport. People from Assam will be segregated & send to their respective district by buses: Assam Minister HB Sarma pic.twitter.com/q8FVwEpBxd — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

एयरपोर्ट्स पर लगेज सैनेटाइजेशन

देश के तमाम हवाई अड्डों पर पहुंचे मुसाफिरों के लगेज को सैनेटाइज करने के लिए अलग-अलग इंतजाम दिखे। कहीं पर हवाई अड्डे पर तैनात कर्मचारियों ने मुसाफिरों के लगेज को सैनेटाइज किया, तो कहीं पर यात्रियों को खुद से अपना लगेज सैनेटाइज करना पड़ा। दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर अल्ट्रा वॉयलट सैनेटाइजेशन टेक्नोलॉजी का इंतजाम किया गया।

Karnataka: Thermal screening of passengers being done before their entry into airport terminal building at Kempegowda International airport as domestic flight operations resume today pic.twitter.com/5qUV2B9g8B — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

हर व्यक्ति की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग

हवाई अड्डे के अंदर जाने वाले हर यात्री और कर्मचारी की गेट पर ही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई। वहां तैनात कर्मचारियों ने इंफ्रारेड थर्मामीटर के जरिये हर आने वाले यात्री के शरीर का तापमान जांचा।

इस दौरान कुछ जगहों पर शरीर का ज्यादा तापमान पाए जाने पर कुछ मुसाफिरों को वापस करने की भी जानकारी सामने आई है।

Odisha: Passengers of Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight deboard at Biju Patnaik International Airport. The flight departed from Delhi's IGI Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am today. pic.twitter.com/InakMjuPE9 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Chhattisgarh: Passengers arrive at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur to board their respective flights, as domestic flight operations resume from today. Luggage of passengers also being disinfected at the airport. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/MquLLGuCkv — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Passengers arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume.



Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ss38dwa8bz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Tamil Nadu: Passengers at Chennai international airport observe social distancing.



The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai is restricted to 25 per day. pic.twitter.com/MK1dECbfS2 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Chhattisgarh: The terminal building of S.V Airport, Raipur was disinfected and sanitized by Central Warehousing Corporation today. pic.twitter.com/1EfbMqjUmo — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

The first flight from Delhi's IGI airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Pune. A passenger who has arrived in the city by the flight says,"I was nervous before the flight but all passengers were taking precautions. Very few people travelling right now". pic.twitter.com/NgBY9L6h4i — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

A long queue of passengers outside Delhi airport's Terminal-3 as all domestic flights from Delhi to operate from here pic.twitter.com/FCKKBd3g8s — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Delhi: Passengers screened using a thermometer gun before boarding Vistara - Delhi to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) flight, scheduled to depart from IGI Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am today. pic.twitter.com/WcAe44VBi8 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Gujarat: Passengers from different parts of the country arrive at Ahmedabad airport as domestic flight operations resume today, amid COVID19 lockdown pic.twitter.com/MDwXJaeUII — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport. A passenger at the airport says that her Air India flight to Delhi today has been cancelled without prior notice. pic.twitter.com/A5KOLtjUs6 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020