तस्वीरों में देखें कैसी रही करीब दो माह बाद शुरू विमान सेवा की पहले दिन तैयारी

  • PPE Kit, Face Shield पहने नजर आए चालक दल और यात्री।
  • हर मुसाफिर के Luggage का सैनेटाइजेशन और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग।
  • देश भर के Airports पर कोरोना से बचाव के लिए पूरी तैयारी।

By: अमित कुमार बाजपेयी

Updated: 25 May 2020, 12:17 PM IST

first day flight photos

नई दिल्ली। कोरोना वायरस ( Coronavirus Outbreak update ) पर लगाम लगाने के लिए लागू लॉकडाउन के 61 दिनों बाद सोमवार से देश में घरेलू विमान सेवाएं शुरू हो गईं। तमाम नए नियमों और सुरक्षा उपायों के बीच पश्चिम बंगाल और आंध्र प्रदेश को छोड़कर बाकी राज्यों के बीच यात्रियों ने इन विमानों ( Flights ) में सफर किया। लेकिन घरेलू विमान सेवाओं ( Domestic Flights ) की फिर से शुरुआत के बाद पहले दिन सामने आईं तमाम घटनाओं को देखना काफी दिलचस्प रहेगा। पत्रिका आपके लिए इन उड़ानों के दौरान की तमाम तस्वीरें लेकर सामने आया है।

कई राज्यों ने बनाया Paid Quarantine का नियम, देसी ही नहीं विदेश से आने वाले भारतीय भी परेशान

कोरोना से सुरक्षा के पूरे इंतजाम

सोमवार को घरेलू विमानों की उड़ान में विमान कंपनियों द्वारा चालक दल, कर्मचारियों और मुसाफिरों की कोरोना वायरस से पूरी सुरक्षा का इंतजाम देखा गया।

इन तस्वीरों में आप देख सकते हैं कि कैसे चालक दल और फ्लाइट स्टाफ PPE Kit ( पर्सनल प्रोटेक्शन इक्विपमेंट ) पहने नजर आया, जबकि मुसाफिरों के चेहरे पर मास्क के साथ ही फेस शील्ड भी लगाई गई।

एयरपोर्ट्स पर लगेज सैनेटाइजेशन

देश के तमाम हवाई अड्डों पर पहुंचे मुसाफिरों के लगेज को सैनेटाइज करने के लिए अलग-अलग इंतजाम दिखे। कहीं पर हवाई अड्डे पर तैनात कर्मचारियों ने मुसाफिरों के लगेज को सैनेटाइज किया, तो कहीं पर यात्रियों को खुद से अपना लगेज सैनेटाइज करना पड़ा। दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर अल्ट्रा वॉयलट सैनेटाइजेशन टेक्नोलॉजी का इंतजाम किया गया।

हर व्यक्ति की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग

हवाई अड्डे के अंदर जाने वाले हर यात्री और कर्मचारी की गेट पर ही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई। वहां तैनात कर्मचारियों ने इंफ्रारेड थर्मामीटर के जरिये हर आने वाले यात्री के शरीर का तापमान जांचा।

इस दौरान कुछ जगहों पर शरीर का ज्यादा तापमान पाए जाने पर कुछ मुसाफिरों को वापस करने की भी जानकारी सामने आई है।

अमित कुमार बाजपेयी
