समुद्र में धूं-धूं कर जल रही थी नाव, हलक में अटकी 18 लोगों की जान, उसके बाद… (VIDEO)

At 0635 Hrs today, @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Savitribai Phule detected fire onboard Fishing Boat Ekvira Mauli off #Mumbai Coast. Swiftly responding, #ICG launched a #FireFighting Operation & successfully extinguished the fire onboard IFB. All 14 crew safely shifted to IFB Dhan Laxmi,… pic.twitter.com/794X5P5X1Q