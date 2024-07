महाराष्ट्र: मूसलाधार बारिश से हाहाकार, नदियां उफान पर, घरों में घुसा पानी, जानें कहां हुई कितनी बारिश

14 July, Mumbai Thane NM recd widespread rainfall in past 24 hrs Mumbai heavy to very heavy, Thane heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy at isolated places, Navi Mumbai to similar.

Titwala, KDMC reports 200+ mm

Sunday also expected to be heavy rainfall day.

Watch IMD updates. pic.twitter.com/CLiELpLvtp— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 14, 2024