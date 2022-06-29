Maharashtra Political Crisis: फ्लोर टेस्ट के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची शिवसेना, संजय राउत बोले-विशेष सत्र बुलाना कानून के मुताबिक नहीं

Maharashtra Political Crisis: महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में कल फ्लोर टेस्ट, सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा सकती है उद्धव सरकार
Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moves Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30. pic.twitter.com/aRzw4t504B— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
राउत ने कहा कि भाजपा और राज्यपाल मिलकर संविधान से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ शरद पवार के घर पर महा विकास अघाड़ी के नेताओं की बैठक चल रही है। इस बैठक के बाद पूरे मामले पर प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है। इन सब के बीच खबर है कि बागी विधायक आज गुवाहाटी से मुंबई आ सकते हैं।
We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test). This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC. The Governor was waiting for this moment only: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/nnqBLBPFqD— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022