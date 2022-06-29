scriptMaharashtra: Sanjay Raut Reacts on Floor Test, Says will go to SC | Maharashtra Political Crisis: फ्लोर टेस्ट के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची शिवसेना, संजय राउत बोले-विशेष सत्र बुलाना कानून के मुताबिक नहीं | Patrika News

महाराष्ट्र में राज्यपाल ने फ्लोर टेस्ट का ऐलान कर दिया है। साथ ही शिवसेना अब आक्रामक है। संजय राउत ने राज्यपाल के फैसले पर कहा कि विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाना कानून के मुताबिक नहीं है। साथ ही शिवसेना फ्लोर टेस्ट के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गई है।

मुंबई

Updated: June 29, 2022 10:45:20 am

मुंबई: महाराष्ट्र के सियासी संग्राम में अब घटनाक्रम बदल गया है। राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने कल विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाकर फ्लोर टेस्ट की बात कही है। इसी कड़ी में अब शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाना कानून के मुताबिक नहीं है। शिवसेना इसके खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गई है। इससे पहले बीजेपी नेता देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने मंगलवार रात राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी से मुलाकात की थी और फ्लोर टेस्ट के लिए कहा था। शिवसेना के चीफ व्हिप सुनील प्रभु की ओर से फ्लोर टेस्ट पर रोक की मांग की गई है।
sanjay_raut.jpg
Sanjay Raut
शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल का फ्लोर टेस्ट का फैसला एक गैरकानूनी गतिविधि है क्योंकि हमारे 16 विधायकों की अयोग्यता का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लंबित है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्यपाल को बस इसी समय का इंतजार था। विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाना कानून के मुताबिक नहीं है। दरअसल राज्यपाल के फैसले के खिलाफ शिवसेना सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गई है। साथ ही फ्लोर टेस्ट पर रोक की मांग की है।
Maharashtra Political Crisis: महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में कल फ्लोर टेस्ट, सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा सकती है उद्धव सरकार

राउत ने कहा कि भाजपा और राज्यपाल मिलकर संविधान से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ शरद पवार के घर पर महा विकास अघाड़ी के नेताओं की बैठक चल रही है। इस बैठक के बाद पूरे मामले पर प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है। इन सब के बीच खबर है कि बागी विधायक आज गुवाहाटी से मुंबई आ सकते हैं।
बागी विधायकों को गोवा ले जाने की भी बात कही जा रही है। कहा जा रहा है कि जरूरत पड़ने पर उन्हें मुंबई लाया जा सकता है। इसके मद्देनजर गोवा के ताज कन्वेंशन होटल में 71 कमरे भी बुक हुए हैं। इससे पहले गुवाहाटी के कामाख्या मंदिर में एकनाथ शिंदे के साथ अन्य बागी विधायकों ने दर्शन किये। शिंदे ने यहां कहा कि हम कल मुंबई आएंगे।
