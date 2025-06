पूर्व CM विजय रूपाणी का पार्थिव शरीर आज राजकोट पहुंचेगा, शाम को राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम संस्कार

#WATCH | Visuals from outside the residence of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, in Rajkot. He was one of the 241 people onboard the London-bound #AirIndiaPlane who died in the crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.



Today, at 11.30 am, his family will receive his mortal remains from the… pic.twitter.com/quL1f3vleM