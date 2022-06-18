Astro Tourism: भारत का पहला डार्क स्काई रिजर्व जल्द ही लद्दाख में बनेगा

हालांकि यह भारत का पहला एस्ट्रो टूरिज्म स्पॉट नहीं है। हमारे पास जयपुर में प्रसिद्ध जंतर मंतर है लेकिन हनले डार्क स्काई रिजर्व (HDSR) निश्चित रूप से भारत का पहला नामित डार्क स्काई रिजर्व होगा। वहीं अब लद्दाख के हानले के डार्क स्काई रिजर्व का विचार विज्ञान के माध्यम से स्थानीय पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देना है और इसके साथ-साथ हम खगोलीय अवलोकनों के बारे में बहुत कुछ सीख सकेंगे।
CEC @tashi_gyalson also attended the event of the signing of the tripartite MoU for the setting up of the first Dark Sky Reserve of the country at Hanley.— LAHDC LEH (@LAHDC_LEH) June 17, 2022
It was signed between the UT administration, LAHDC Leh and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA). pic.twitter.com/00kr9j8Knc