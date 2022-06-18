scriptAstro Tourism: India to get its first Dark Sky Reserve in Ladakh | Astro Tourism: भारत का पहला डार्क स्काई रिजर्व जल्द ही लद्दाख में बनेगा | Patrika News

लद्दाख के हानले में भारत का पहला डार्क स्काई रिजर्व बनाने के लिए भारतीय खगोल भौतिकी संस्थान, लद्दाख केंद्र शासित प्रदेश प्रशासन और लद्दाख स्वायत्त पहाड़ी विकास परिषद के बीच एक त्रिपक्षीय समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किया गया है।

June 18, 2022

लद्दाख के हानले में चांगथांग वन्यजीव अभयारण्य का एक हिस्सा भारत का पहला डार्क स्काई रिजर्व बनने के लिए तैयार है। ये साइट खगोल विज्ञान-पर्यटन को भी बढ़ावा देगी, जिससे विज्ञान के माध्यम से स्थानीय पर्यटन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। एक ठंडा मरुस्थलीय क्षेत्र होने के कारण, लद्दाख में अबाधित खगोलीय अवलोकन करने की काफी संभावनाएं हैं। इस रिजर्व को बनाने के लिए भारतीय खगोल भौतिकी संस्थान, लद्दाख केंद्र शासित प्रदेश प्रशासन और लद्दाख स्वायत्त पहाड़ी विकास परिषद के बीच एक त्रिपक्षीय समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किया गया है।
Astro Tourism: भारत का पहला डार्क स्काई रिजर्व जल्द ही लद्दाख में बनेगा
Astro Tourism: भारत का पहला डार्क स्काई रिजर्व जल्द ही लद्दाख में बनेगा
हेनले खगोल के क्षेत्र में अध्ययन के लिए विश्व का सबसे ऊंचा स्थान है, जो हनले नदी के समीप है। यह जगह पुरातनकालीन लद्दाख-तिब्बत व्यापार मार्ग पर है। यह क्षेत्र बेहद खूबसूरत और प्राचीन चांगथांग वन्यजीव अभयारण्य के अंतर्गत आता है। 17वीं सदी में यहां हनले मठ रहा है। यहां प्रदूषण बिल्कुल नहीं है। घनी काली रात में यहां से तारामंडल स्पष्ट रूप से दिखता है। अब लद्दाख प्रशासन इस जगह पर डार्क स्काई सेंचुरी स्थापित कर विदेशी पर्यटकों को आकर्षित करेगा।
आपको बता दें कि 'डार्क स्काई सेंचुरी' में ऊर्जा खर्च किए बिना और दूसरे क्षेत्रों को प्रदूषित किए बगैर जरूरत के हिसाब से प्रकाश की प्राकृतिक व्यवस्था होती है। यहां रात को स्वाभाविक तौर पर अंधेरा और सितारों की प्राकृतिक रोशनी होती है।
हालांकि यह भारत का पहला एस्ट्रो टूरिज्म स्पॉट नहीं है। हमारे पास जयपुर में प्रसिद्ध जंतर मंतर है लेकिन हनले डार्क स्काई रिजर्व (HDSR) निश्चित रूप से भारत का पहला नामित डार्क स्काई रिजर्व होगा। वहीं अब लद्दाख के हानले के डार्क स्काई रिजर्व का विचार विज्ञान के माध्यम से स्थानीय पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देना है और इसके साथ-साथ हम खगोलीय अवलोकनों के बारे में बहुत कुछ सीख सकेंगे।

