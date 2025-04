Crime: पति का गला घोंट नाली में फेंकी लाश, प्रेमी संग मिलकर यूट्यूबर ने दिया हत्या को अंजाम

Haryana – YouTuber Raveena (32) from Bhiwani met another YouTuber Suresh (25) on Instagram



The accused who slit Praveen's throat and took his body on a bike and dumped it in a sewer are Suresh and Raveena



Raveena, who pretended not to know what happened after that, pic.twitter.com/jS4BIv8xt1