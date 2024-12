BJP Vs AAP: ‘झूठ को बार-बार फैलाने से वह सच नहीं हो जाता,’ केजरीवाल पर बरसे हरदीप सिंह पुरी

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "This is the (Arvind) Kejriwal and AAP, who were saying that we (BJP) have brought Rohingyas… Do you think that they (Rohingyas) will in any circumstance vote for the BJP? They (AAP ) have helped them settle here for the… https://t.co/IFOMI6Nhz6 pic.twitter.com/YAUJG1cM0u