scriptBus From Vaishno Devi to Katra Catches Fire, 4 Dead, 20 Injured | कटरा से जम्मू जा रही बस में लगी आग, 4 लोगों की मौत, 20 यात्री झुलसे | Patrika News

कटरा से जम्मू जा रही बस में लगी आग, 4 लोगों की मौत, 20 यात्री झुलसे

जम्मू कश्मीर में माता वैष्णो देवी के श्रद्धालुओं को ले जा रही बस में अचानक आग लग गई। कटरा में हुए इस हादसे में 2 लोगों की मौत गई, जबकि 22 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। सभी को उपचार के लिए अलग-अलग अस्पताल भेजा गया है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: May 13, 2022 06:36:34 pm

जम्‍मू कश्मीर में शुक्रवार को बड़ा सनसनीखेज हादसा हो गया। कटरा से जम्मू जा रही एक बस में अचानक से आग लग गई। आग में झुलसकर 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि लगभग 20 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने हादसे में घायल और गंभीर रूप से झुलसे यात्रियों को तुरंत निकट के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। बस में आग लगने के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। घटना के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है।
कटरा से जम्मू जा रही बस में लगी आग, 4 लोगों की मौत, 22 यात्री झुलसे
कटरा से जम्मू जा रही बस में लगी आग, 4 लोगों की मौत, 22 यात्री झुलसे
आग लगने के बाद बस में अफरा-तफरी मच गई, इसी दौरान पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और राहत एवं बचाव दल भी मौके पर पहुंच।। कुछ यात्रियों को बस से सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया था जबकि इस हादसे में दो यात्रियों की मौत हो गई। बस में आग लगने की घटना के बारे में एडीजीपी जम्मू ने ट्वीट करते हुए बताया कि प्रारंभिक सूचना के अनुसार बस के इंजन क्षेत्र से आग लग गई, जिसने जल्द ही पूरी बस को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। बता दें कि कटरा से जम्मू जा रही एक बस नंबर JK14/1831 में आग लग गई थी। फिलहाल संभावित कारण का पता लगाया जा रहा है। FSL की टीम मौके पर जांच कर रही है।
आपको बताते चले हादसे के वक्त 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी, तो वहीं ताजा जानकारी के मुताबिक दो और लोगों ने दम तोड़ दिया, जिसके बाद हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या 4 हो गई है।
यह भी पढ़ें

पोर्ट ब्लेयर में तैनात सेना अधिकारी के खिलाफ रिश्वत के आरोप में CBI ने किया मामला दर्ज



बताया जा रहा है बस में यात्रा करने वाले सभी यात्री वैष्णो देवी माता के दर्शन के लिए जा रहे थे। हादसे की सूचना मिलते हैं केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने तुरंत ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा, "कटरा में बस दुर्घटना की खबर मिलते ही जम्मू के डिप्टी कमिश्नर बबीला रखवाला से बात की, घायलों को नजदीक के नारायणा अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती करवा दिया गया है। हादसे में घायलों को आर्थिक मदद सहित हर संभव सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी।"
घटना कटरा से करीब 3 किलोमीटर दूर नोमाई के पास हुई। ADGP जम्मू ने बताया क‍ि कटरा से लगभग 1.5 किमी दूर खरमल के पास हादसा हुआ है।

यह भी पढ़ें

तमिलनाडु के मंत्री का विवादित भाषण, 'हिंदी बोलने वाले कोयंबटूर में पानी पूरी बेचते हैं'

newsletter

Archana Keshri

Home / Delhi / New Delhi

अगली खबर

right-arrow

पोर्ट ब्लेयर में तैनात सेना अधिकारी के खिलाफ रिश्वत के आरोप में CBI ने किया मामला दर्ज

पोर्ट ब्लेयर में तैनात सेना अधिकारी के खिलाफ रिश्वत के आरोप में CBI ने किया मामला दर्ज

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
बच्चों की हो गई मौजां, लो आ गई छुट्टियां, राजस्थान के स्कूलों में ग्रीष्मावकाश के आदेश जारी
2
17 मई से 3 राशि वालों के खुलेंगे भाग, मंगल का मीन में गोचर दिलाएगा अपार सफलता
3
समुद्र किनारे मिल रहीं हैं दर्जनों बच्चों की गुड़ियाँ, वैज्ञानिक भी हैं खौफ में
4
किसी भी महीने की इन तीन तारीखों में जन्मे बच्चे होते हैं बेहद शार्प माइंड, लाइफ में करते हैं बड़ा काम
5
नोटों की गड्डियों से भर गया पलंग, गिनने में छूटे पसीने, 7 करोड़ से ज्यादा की संपत्ति मिली
6
मसाज टेबल पर 28 साल की युवती ने 66 के अंकल के साथ... बुजुर्ग ऐसी हालत में थाने दौड़े कि पुलिसवाले उछल पडे

शानदार खबरें

ऊंचे भाग्य वाली मानी जाती हैं इन 4 बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां, करियर में पाती हैं बेशूमार सफलता
ऊंचे भाग्य वाली मानी जाती हैं इन 4 बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां, करियर में पाती हैं बेशूमार सफलता
सौ करोड़ का कानपुर में बनेगा Mall, जानिए कितना बड़ा और क्या होंगी नई सुविधाएं
सौ करोड़ का कानपुर में बनेगा Mall, जानिए कितना बड़ा और क्या होंगी नई सुविधाएं
राजस्थान में बारिश की चेतावनी, तापमान में भी होगी बढ़ोतरी, पढ़े पूरी खबर
राजस्थान में बारिश की चेतावनी, तापमान में भी होगी बढ़ोतरी, पढ़े पूरी खबर
इस कलक्टर ने कार्यालय में अपनी सुरक्षा में लगवाए एक दर्जन पुलिसकर्मी, SP को दिए निर्देश
इस कलक्टर ने कार्यालय में अपनी सुरक्षा में लगवाए एक दर्जन पुलिसकर्मी, SP को दिए निर्देश
2011 विश्वकप खेलने वाले वो तीन भारतीय खिलाड़ी, जो अबतक नहीं हुए रिटायर
2011 विश्वकप खेलने वाले वो तीन भारतीय खिलाड़ी, जो अबतक नहीं हुए रिटायर
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

मेष से मीन तक ये 4 राशियां होती हैं सबसे भाग्यशाली, जानें इनके बारे में खास बातेंऐसा होगा यूपी का पहला कृत्रिम समुद्र, यहां देखें तस्वीरें, मुफ्त मनोरंजन और रोजगार भीबनना चाहते थे फौजी, किस्‍मत ने बनाया क्रिकेटर, ऐसी है Delhi Capitals के मैच विनर की कहानीरत्न ज्योतिष: इस लग्न या राशि के लोगों के लिए वरदान साबित होता है मोती रत्न, चमक उठती है किस्मतबंद हो गए 1, 2, 5 और 10 रुपए के सिक्के, लोग परेशान, अब क्या करेंकई संपत्ति के मालिक होते हैं इन 3 तारीखों में जन्मे लोग, होते हैं किस्मत वालेइन 4 बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां बनती हैं अच्छी पत्नी, चमका देती हैं पति की तकदीरजबरदस्त डिमांड के चलते 17 महीनों तक पहुंचा Kia की इस 7-सीटर कार का वेटिंग! कम कीमत में Innova को देती है टक्कर

बड़ी खबरें

Inflation in States : पश्चिम बंगाल में सबसे अधिक महंगाई, राजस्थान भी देश के 10 सबसे महंगे राज्यों मेंपंजाब DGP ने खोला मोहाली हमले का राज, कनाडा में बैठे मास्टरमाइंड ने ISI की मदद से करवाया ब्लास्टतमिलनाडु के मंत्री का विवादित भाषण, 'हिंदी बोलने वाले कोयंबटूर में पानी पूरी बेचते हैं'Congress Chintan Shivir 2022 : सोनिया गांधी ने कहा, अपनी नाकामयाबियों से बेखबर नहीं हैं, पार्टी को उसी भूमिका में लाएंगे जो सदैव निभाई हैजेपी नड्डा का कांग्रेस पर करारा हमला, बोले- यह सिर्फ भाई-बहन की पार्टी, राजस्थान में रेप हो तो साध लेते है चुप्पीNFHS 5 Survey : औरतें ही नहीं हर 10वां पुरुष भी वैवाहिक हिंसा का शिकार, पत्नी ज्यादा पढ़ी तो हिंसा की आशंका ज्यादासुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के परिसीमन प्रस्ताव पर केंद्र सरकार से मांगा जवाबआतंकियों के साथ मिलीभगत के आरोप में 3 सरकारी कर्मचारी बर्खास्त, कश्मीर विश्वविद्यालय के प्रोफेसर भी शामिल
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.