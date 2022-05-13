कटरा से जम्मू जा रही बस में लगी आग, 4 लोगों की मौत, 20 यात्री झुलसे

आपको बताते चले हादसे के वक्त 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी, तो वहीं ताजा जानकारी के मुताबिक दो और लोगों ने दम तोड़ दिया, जिसके बाद हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या 4 हो गई है।
A local Bus No JK 14/ 1831 while on way from #Katra to Jammu caught fire near Kharmal about 1.5 km from Katra. As per preliminary details bus caught fire from #engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus. 02 persons died on spot & 22 injured shifted to Katra.— ADGP Jammu (@igpjmu) May 13, 2022
Out of the injured two more succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to 04 persons.— ADGP Jammu (@igpjmu) May 13, 2022
बताया जा रहा है बस में यात्रा करने वाले सभी यात्री वैष्णो देवी माता के दर्शन के लिए जा रहे थे। हादसे की सूचना मिलते हैं केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने तुरंत ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा, "कटरा में बस दुर्घटना की खबर मिलते ही जम्मू के डिप्टी कमिश्नर बबीला रखवाला से बात की, घायलों को नजदीक के नारायणा अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती करवा दिया गया है। हादसे में घायलों को आर्थिक मदद सहित हर संभव सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी।"
घटना कटरा से करीब 3 किलोमीटर दूर नोमाई के पास हुई। ADGP जम्मू ने बताया कि कटरा से लगभग 1.5 किमी दूर खरमल के पास हादसा हुआ है।
Immediately after receiving information of Bus mishap at #Katra, just now spoke to Deputy Commissioner, #Reasi (J&K),Ms Babila Rakhwal. 2 casualties reported, injured shifted to Naraina Hospital.All possible help, financially and otherwise, will be provided to the injured. pic.twitter.com/418Ev4Qa0W— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 13, 2022