बेलगावी में CWC की बैठक का क्या है एजेंडा? डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा- कांग्रेस का इतिहास देश का इतिहास

#WATCH | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, " Congress's history is country's history, Congress has kept this country united. Whether Congress is in power or not it takes care of all the sections of the country. 100 years back, on this day at 3 pm, Mahatma Gandhi was elected… https://t.co/IeD7EAkz5N pic.twitter.com/Pkw9UJigvp