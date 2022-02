कोरोना ने फिर ली 1000 से ज्यादा लोगों की जान, जानिए बीते 24 घंटे कितने नए केस आए सामने

India reports 1,72,433 fresh COVID cases (6.8% higher than yesterday), 2,59,107 recoveries, and 1008 deaths in the last 24 hours



Active cases: 15,33,921

Death toll: 4,98,983

Daily positivity rate: 10.99%



Total vaccination: 167.87 crore pic.twitter.com/ZgQtIloAzu