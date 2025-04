चीन और पाक की अब खैर नहीं! DRDO ने विकसित किया लेजर हथियार, दुश्मन के ड्रोन और सेंसर को करेगा पलभर में तबाह

#WATCH | Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat says, "…This is just the beginning of the journey. The synergy that this lab has achieved with other DRDO labs, industry and academia, I am sure we will reach our destination soon… We are also working on other… https://t.co/toO7xuAo9K pic.twitter.com/VjC9tS6WGF