Jharkhand Ankita Murder: वारदात के बाद पुलिस गिरफ्त में मुस्कुराता नजर आया आरोपी शाहरुख, दूसरा आरोपी छोटू भी हुआ गिरफ्तार

😡This Bloody Monster Shahrukh is smiling after he poured Petrol on School Girl Ankita,set her on Fire & Burnt her to Death in Jharkhand😢just bcz she refused relationship wd him. This नरभक्षि shud b Publicly Executed😡 #JusticeForAnkitaSingh #JusticeForAnkita #HindusUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/nm1vCPA3Tt

Smile on the face of Shahrukh is not due to confidence but due to his strong belief in one section of Indian society which will not discuss his crimes and will try to whitewash it too. #JusticeForAnkita pic.twitter.com/LRUuwT1DSO— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) August 29, 2022