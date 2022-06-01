KK Death: सिंगर केके की मौत पर सस्पेंस, सिर और चेहरे पर चोट के निशान, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया असामान्य मौत का केस

One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer #KK. After getting the family's consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the postmortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata.— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022
सिर और चेहरे पर चोट के निशान
मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार केके के सिर और चेहरे पर दो चोट के निशान है। एक चोट के निशान उनके माथे पर और दूसरी उनके मुंह आसपास लगी है।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जताया दुख
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट करके दुख जताते हुए लिखा केके के नाम से प्रसिद्ध गायक कृष्णकुमार कुन्नाथ के असामयिक निधन से दुखी हूं। उनके गीतों ने भावनाओं की एक विस्तृत श्रृंखला को दर्शाया, जो सभी आयु वर्ग के लोगों के साथ जुड़ा हुआ था। हम उन्हें उनके गानों के जरिए हमेशा याद रखेंगे। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना है।
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022
दुखद असामयिक निधन
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट किया केके बहुत ही प्रतिभाशाली और बहुमुखी गायक थे। उनका असामयिक निधन बहुत ही दुखद और भारतीय संगीत के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। अपनी प्रतिभाशाली आवाज से उन्होंने अनगिनत संगीत प्रेमियों के मन पर एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी है। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है।
KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2022