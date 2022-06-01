scriptKK Death Injury marks on head and face unusual death case registered | KK Death: सिंगर केके की मौत पर सस्पेंस, सिर और चेहरे पर चोट के निशान, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया असामान्य मौत का केस | Patrika News

KK Death: सिंगर केके की मौत पर सस्पेंस, सिर और चेहरे पर चोट के निशान, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया असामान्य मौत का केस

KK Death: बॉलीवुड के जाने-माने सिंगर केके के मौत के मामले में अब नया मौड़ आ गया है। उनके सिर और चेहरे पर चोट के निशान हैं, जिसके बाद कोलकाता पुलिस (Kolkata Police) ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। वहीं अब पोस्टमार्टम के बाद ही मौत की असली वजह का खुलासा हो पाएगा।

June 01, 2022 09:33:34 am

KK Death: बॉलीवुड के मशहूर सिंगर केके (कृष्णकुमार कुन्नाथ) के असामयिक मौत से उनके प्रशंसक और पूरी बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री शोक की लहर है। मंगलवार देर रात एक स्टेज शो के दौरान उनकी अचानक तबियत खराब हो गई, जिसके बाद उन्हें सीएमआरआई अस्पताल ले जाया गया था। वहां डॉक्टरों ने दिल का दौरा पड़ने के कारण मृत घोषित कर दिया था। वहीं अब उनके मौत के मामले में नया मौड़ आ गया है,रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सिंगर केके के सिर और चेहरे पर चोट के निशान मिले हैं, जिसके बाद कोलकाता पुलिस ने असामान्य मौत का मामला दर्ज किया है। हालांकि अब पोस्टमार्टम के बाद ही सिंगर केके की मौत की असली वजह पता चल पाएगी।
53 साल के गायक और संगीतकार केके ने लगभग तीन दशक के करियर में कई गानों को अपनी आवाज दी है। केके के हम रहें या ना रहें कल.. और 'यारों' जैसे गानों के लिए जाना जाता है।

सिर और चेहरे पर चोट के निशान
मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार केके के सिर और चेहरे पर दो चोट के निशान है। एक चोट के निशान उनके माथे पर और दूसरी उनके मुंह आसपास लगी है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जताया दुख
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट करके दुख जताते हुए लिखा केके के नाम से प्रसिद्ध गायक कृष्णकुमार कुन्नाथ के असामयिक निधन से दुखी हूं। उनके गीतों ने भावनाओं की एक विस्तृत श्रृंखला को दर्शाया, जो सभी आयु वर्ग के लोगों के साथ जुड़ा हुआ था। हम उन्हें उनके गानों के जरिए हमेशा याद रखेंगे। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना है।

दुखद असामयिक निधन
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट किया केके बहुत ही प्रतिभाशाली और बहुमुखी गायक थे। उनका असामयिक निधन बहुत ही दुखद और भारतीय संगीत के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। अपनी प्रतिभाशाली आवाज से उन्होंने अनगिनत संगीत प्रेमियों के मन पर एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी है। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है।

