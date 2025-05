लालू यादव ने बड़े बेटे तेज प्रताप को पार्टी और परिवार से किया बेदखल, चुनावी साल में बड़ी उथल-पुथल

#WATCH | Patna | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expels his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for 6 years, he also removed him from the family.



RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it's… pic.twitter.com/gSJ5ubyIyz