Maharashtra Political Crisis: शिवसेना के सबसे मुखर Fighter संजय राउत ने डाले हथियार, अधिक से अधिक क्या होगा, हम सत्ता में नहीं रहेंगे

Maharashtra | Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we'll struggle consistently, atmost we might lose power but we'll continue to fight: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/hkPC0PfupB

Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend, we've worked together for decades. It's neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning & the party chief was intimated about it: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/aAOe891Oi1— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022