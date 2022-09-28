गृह मंत्रालय ने PFI को 5 साल के लिए किया बैन, टेरर लिंक के आरोप में RIF सहित 8 अन्य संगठनों पर भी एक्शन

Central Government declares PFI (Popular Front of India) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years. pic.twitter.com/ZVuDcBw8EL— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
गृह मंत्रालय ने PFI (पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया) सहित 9 संगठनों पर बैन लगा दिया है। देशभर में पिछले कई दिनों से PFI से जुड़े सदस्यों पर छापेमारी की जा रही थी, जिसके बाद भारत सरकार के द्वारा यह बड़ी कार्रवाई की गई है।
Updated: September 28, 2022 07:38:17 am
