गृह मंत्रालय ने PFI को 5 साल के लिए किया बैन, टेरर लिंक के आरोप में RIF सहित 8 अन्य संगठनों पर भी एक्शन

गृह मंत्रालय ने PFI (पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया) सहित 9 संगठनों पर बैन लगा दिया है। देशभर में पिछले कई दिनों से PFI से जुड़े सदस्यों पर छापेमारी की जा रही थी, जिसके बाद भारत सरकार के द्वारा यह बड़ी कार्रवाई की गई है।

Updated: September 28, 2022 07:38:17 am

पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (PFI) को गृह मंत्रालय ने 5 साल के लिए देश में बैन लगा दिया है। देश में पिछले कई दिनों से PFI के अलग-अलग ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की जा रही थी, जिस दौरान अलग-अलग राज्यों से 127 से अधिक PFI के सदस्यों को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया था। इसके बाद आज गृह मंत्रालय ने नोटिफिकेशन करके PFI को गैरकानूनी संगठन घोषित करते हुए अगले पांच साल के लिए बैन लगाया गया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार छापेमारी के दौरान राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (NIA) को PFI के खिलाफ कई अहम सबूत हाथ लगें हैं।
Ministry of Home Affairs banned PFI for 5 years, 8 other organizations including RIF also took action on allegations of terror link
PFI के साथ 8 अन्य संगठनों को गृह मंत्रालय गैरकानूनी घोषित करते हुए बैन लगा दिया है, जिसमें कैंपस फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (CFI), ऑल इंडिया इमाम काउंसिल (AIIC), रिहैब इंडिया फाउंडेशन (RIF), नेशनल कॉन्फेडरेशन ऑफ ह्यूमन राइट्स ऑर्गनाइजेशन (NCHRO), जूनियर फ्रंट, एम्पावर इंडिया फाउंडेशन और रिहैब फाउंडेशन, नेशनल वीमेन फ्रंट शामिल हैं।
 
Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

