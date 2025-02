‘दिल्ली में योगियों का शासन शुरू होने वाला है’, दिल्ली में यमुना घाट की ‘संध्या आरती’ में बोले VHP मंत्री

VIDEO | On 'Sandhya Aarti' performed at Vasudev Ghat on the bank of Yamuna in Delhi, Surender Gupta, VHP Delhi Prant Mantri says: "I believe the time has come for Delhi to become Indraprastha. The rule of yogis is about to begin, and I want to express my gratitude to the… pic.twitter.com/ixuFnU88oz