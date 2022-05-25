भारतीयों से कभी नहीं मांगेंगे रहम की भीख, आजादी के लिए संघर्ष जारी रहेगा: यासीन मलिक की पत्नी के 'आतंकी' बोल

We will never give in nor give up! Yasin Malik is the son of the soil. #ReleaseYasinMalik Every Kashmiri& Pakistani Shout Free Yasin Malik till the skies shake! The iconic leader will never beg 4 life be4 Indians nor surrender.struggle 4 Azadi will continue till r last breath pic.twitter.com/IbiuFbARv4 — Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) May 25, 2022

They can give all the verdicts they want. It won't stop us from fighting for our Azadi, our freedom. I'll continue this struggle till my last breath and then my daughter will continue this fight. And we will fight for generations till we are given our rights. pic.twitter.com/OwyV29xpOW— Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) May 25, 2022

The courts have given the decision to imprison my Yasin for life. The courts can take the ultimate decision to satisfy the collective conscious of the society even if there is no evidence against the accused. And same has happened in India, nothing else can expected from them 1/n— Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) May 25, 2022

The hypocritical and barbaric Indian authorities have influenced the court decision. I've no doubt in that. So now look upon the international bodies @UN @UN_HRC to give justice to me and my family.— Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) May 25, 2022