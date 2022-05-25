scriptYasin will never beg 4 life be4 Indians nor surrender: Mushaal | भारतीयों से कभी नहीं मांगेंगे रहम की भीख, आजादी के लिए संघर्ष जारी रहेगा: यासीन मलिक की पत्नी के 'आतंकी' बोल | Patrika News

भारतीयों से कभी नहीं मांगेंगे रहम की भीख, आजादी के लिए संघर्ष जारी रहेगा: यासीन मलिक की पत्नी के 'आतंकी' बोल

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंक के आका की पत्नी मुशाल हुसैन ने न केवल अदालत के फैसले पर ही सवाल उठा दिया है, बल्कि कई निर्दोषों की जान लेने वाले और आतंक के पैरोकार यासीन मलिक को बहादुर और पीएम मोदी को हिटलर बताया है। यासीन मलिक की पत्नी मुशाल हुसैन मलिक ने पाकिस्तान के समर्थन और कश्मीर की आजादी की मांग से ओतप्रोत एक के बाद कई ट्वीट किए हैं , जो वायरल हो रहे हैं। मुशाल ने कहा कि यासीन मलिक ने हिटलर मोदी को चैलेंज किया है और वह बहुत बहादुर है। इन ट्वीट में पत्नी के सुर आतंकी यासीन से कम नहीं कहे जा सकते।

जयपुर

Published: May 25, 2022 11:40:54 pm

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकवाद फैलाने के लिए टेरर फंडिंग करने समेत कई मामलों में एनआईए की विशेष अदालत ने यासीन मलिक को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। फिर भी यासीन मलिक के समर्थकों और उसके परिवार के तेवर ढीले नहीं दिख रहे हैं। बेहद जहरीला बयान देते हुए यासीन मलिक की पत्नी मुशाल हुसैन मलिक ने अदालत के फैसले पर ही सवाल उठा दिया है। हुसैन मलिक ने फैसले के थोड़ी देर पहले ही ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'भारत की कंगारू अदालत फैसला देने जा रही है। यासीन मलिक सबसे बहादुर शख्स हैं, जिन्होंने इस दौर के हिटलर मोदी को चुनौती दी है। हम सभी यासीन मलिक हैं।'
yasin_wife_mushaal_tweets.jpg
खुद को स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और शांति का प्रवक्ता बताती है मुशाल
यूं तो अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट पर यासीन की पत्नी मुशाल हुसैन मलिक खुद को शांति और संस्कृति संगठन का अध्यक्ष, कलाकार, स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, शिल्प पुनरुद्धारवादी, शांति की प्रवक्ता और कश्मीर के क्रांतिकारी मुक्ति नेता यासीन मलिक की गर्ववान पत्नी बताती है, लेकिन इसके बोल आतंकवाद के प्रवक्ता की हद को छूते हैं। यासीन को सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद यासीन की पत्नी मुशाल ने कई आतंक की विचारधारा से भरे ट्वीट किए हैं ---सभी ट्वीट भारत के विरोध और पाकिस्तान के समर्थन में हैं। आजाद कश्मीर की मांग से भरे हुए हैं।
हर कश्मीरी और पाकिस्तानी की आवाज है #ReleaseYasinMalik

अपने ताजा ट्वीट में मुशाल ने लिखा है कि - हम कभी हार नहीं मानेंगे और न ही हारेंगे! यासीन मलिक धरती का बेटा है। मुशाल ने लिखा है कि हर कश्मीरी और पाकिस्तानी की आवाज है #ReleaseYasinMalik। इस आवाज से आसमान तक थर्राता है ! ये सम्मानित नेता कभी भारतीयों से रहम की भीख नहीं मांगेगा और न ही आत्मसमर्पण करेगा और ये आजादी के लिए ये संघर्ष अंतिम सांस तक जारी रहेगी
  • एक दूसरे ट्वीट में मुशाल ने फिर आतंक का जहर उगला है - वे अपने मनचाहे फैसले दे सकते हैं। यह हमें हमारी आजादी, हमारी आजादी के लिए लड़ने से नहीं रोकेगा। मैं इस संघर्ष को अंतिम सांस तक जारी रखूंगी और फिर मेरी बेटी इस लड़ाई को जारी रखेगी। और हम तब तक, पीढ़ियों तक लड़ेंगे जब तक हमें हमारे अधिकार नहीं मिल जाते।
  • संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार आयोग से आस: मुशाल यहीं नहीं रुकी, एक और ट्वीट में इसने लिखा है कि -
    अदालतों ने मेरे यासीन को उम्र कैद की सजा देने का फैसला किया है। अदालतें समाज की सामूहिक चेतना को संतुष्ट करने के लिए जो चाहे अंतिम निर्णय ले सकती हैं, भले ही आरोपी के खिलाफ कोई सबूत न हो। भारत में भी ऐसा ही हुआ है, उनसे और कुछ भी उम्मीद नहीं की जा सकती है।...
    पाखंडी और बर्बर भारतीय अधिकारियों ने अदालत के फैसले को प्रभावित किया है। मुझे इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं है। अब हम अंतरराष्ट्रीय निकाय - संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार आयोग @UN @UN_HRC की ओर देख रहे हैं, मुझे और मेरे परिवार को न्याय दिलाने के लिए।
हिटलर मोदी को चुनौती देने वाला सबसे बहादुर शख्स है यासीन
मुशाल ने यासीन को सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद पहला ट्वीट किया --- भारतीय कंगारू अदालतों द्वारा मिनटों में फैसला सुना दिया। यासीन मलिक इस जमाने के हिटलर मोदी को चुनौती देने वाला सबसे बहादुर शख्स है!!! आओ, हम सभी कश्मीरियों के शेर यासीन मलिक #ReleaseYasinMalik के लिए प्रार्थना करें! ये सम्मानित नेता कभी आत्मसमर्पण नहीं करेगा।
दो मामलों में उम्रकैद समेत 9 मामलों में सुनाई गई सजा

कश्मीर में आतंक की फैक्ट्री चलाने वाले यासीन मलिक को कुल 9 मामलों में सजा हुई है। उसे आईपीसी की धारा 121 और UAPA के तहत उम्रकैद की सजा दी गई है। इसके अलावा 10 साल कैद की भी 4 सजाएं दी गई हैं। सभी सजाएं साथ चलेंगी और सबसे बड़ी सजा उम्रकैद की है। इस तरह यासीन मलिक को ताउम्र जेल में ही रहना होगा। इस बीच वायुसेना के अफसर रहे रवि खन्ना की पत्नी निर्मल खन्ना का बयान भी सामने आया है, जिनके कत्ल में भी यासीन मलिक शामिल था। निर्मला खन्ना ने कहा कि 32 साल से ज्यादा का वक्त यासीन मलिक बिना किसी सजा के काट चुका है। इससे ज्यादा वह क्या राहत चाहता है। बता दें, रवि खन्ना को यासीन मलिक ने ही 32 गोलियां मारी थीं, जब वे अपने घर के बाहर बच्चों से बात कर रहे थे।
पत्थरबाजी के बीच मलिक के घर के बाहर कड़ी सुरक्षा

इस बीच जम्मू कश्मीर में यासीन मलिक के घर के बाहर सुरक्षा बेहद कड़ी कर दी गई है और हालात पर ड्रोन से भी नजर रखी जा रही है। यही नहीं उनके घर के पास ही पत्थरबाजी की घटना भी हुई। कुछ लोगों ने सुरक्षा बलों पर पत्थर फेंके थे, लेकिन उन्हें जवानों ने खदेड़ दिया। यासीन मलिक को सजा के बीच श्रीनगर के कई इलाकों में बाजार बंद रहे और सुरक्षा बलों की भारी तैनाती रही। इस बीच यासीन मलिक के वकील ने एक टीवी चैनल से बातचीत में कहा कि उनकी ओर से इस सजा को उच्च अदालत में चुनौती दी जाएगी।
Swatantra Jain

