Zomato ने शुद्ध शाकाहारी ग्राहकों के लिए प्योर वेज मोड, प्योर वेज फ्लीट किया लॉन्च, ट्रोलिंग के बाद हरी ड्रेस वापस ली

Published: Mar 20, 2024 09:32:32 am

Akash Sharma

Zomato Pure Veg Mode: जोमैटो के संस्थापक और सीईओ दीपिंदर गोयल ने कहा कि नॉन-वेज भोजन, या यहां तक कि नॉन-वेज रेस्तरां की ओर से परोसा गया शाकाहारी भोजन भी हमारे प्योर वेज फ्लीट के लिए बने हरे डिलीवरी बॉक्स के अंदर नहीं जाएगा। लाल डिलीवरी बॉक्स में नॉन वेज और हरे में वेज भोजन देने का किया एलान।

Zomato ने शुद्ध शाकाहारी ग्राहकों के लिए प्योर वेज मोड, प्योर वेज फ्लीट किया लॉन्च

फूड डिलीवरी कंपनी के नए 'शुद्ध शाकाहारी फ्लीट' को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहे विरोध के बीच जोमैटो के संस्थापक और सीईओ दीपिंदर गोयल ने स्पष्टीकरण जारी किया। एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर एक पोस्ट में उन्होंने लिखा कि हम शाकाहारियों के लिए एक फ्लीट या डिलीवरी सिस्टम जारी रखेंगे। हमने हरे रंग का उपयोग करके जमीन पर इस फ्लीट के ऑन-ग्राउंड अलगाव को हटाने का फैसला किया है। हमारे सभी डिलीवरी पार्टनर्स अब लाल रंग ही पहनेंगे।

सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग के बाद CEO ने क्या कहा

ज़ोमैटो के सीईओ दीपिंदर गोयल (Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal) ने अपनी गलती स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि अब हमें एहसास हुआ है कि हमारे कुछ ग्राहक भी अपने मकान मालिकों से परेशानी में पड़ सकते हैं और अगर हमारी वजह से ऐसा हुआ तो यह अच्छा नहीं होगा।

Zomato CEO के एलान के बाद अब क्या बदलेगा?

दीपिंदर गोयल ने कहा कि इसका मतलब है कि शाकाहारी ऑर्डर के लिए बने बॉक्स को पहचाना नहीं जा सकेगा, लेकिन ऐप पर दिखाया जाएगा कि आपके शाकाहारी ऑर्डर केवल शाकाहारी बेड़े द्वारा परोसे जाएंगे।

दीपिंदर गोयल के मुताबिक क्यों लिया गया फैसला?

डिलीवरी पार्टनर्स की सुरक्षा का हवाला देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि परिवर्तन यह सुनिश्चित करेगा कि हमारे लाल वर्दी वाले डिलीवरी पार्टनर गलत तरीके से नॉन-वेज भोजन से जुड़े नहीं हैं। किसी विशेष दिन के दौरान किसी भी आरडब्ल्यूए या सोसायटी द्वारा ब्लॉक नहीं किए गए हैं। हमारे राइडर की शारीरिक सुरक्षा हमारे लिए अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है।

