Zomato ने शुद्ध शाकाहारी ग्राहकों के लिए प्योर वेज मोड, प्योर वेज फ्लीट किया लॉन्च, ट्रोलिंग के बाद हरी ड्रेस वापस ली

India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 19, 2024
सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग के बाद CEO ने क्या कहा
ज़ोमैटो के सीईओ दीपिंदर गोयल (Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal) ने अपनी गलती स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि अब हमें एहसास हुआ है कि हमारे कुछ ग्राहक भी अपने मकान मालिकों से परेशानी में पड़ सकते हैं और अगर हमारी वजह से ऐसा हुआ तो यह अच्छा नहीं होगा।
Zomato CEO के एलान के बाद अब क्या बदलेगा?
दीपिंदर गोयल ने कहा कि इसका मतलब है कि शाकाहारी ऑर्डर के लिए बने बॉक्स को पहचाना नहीं जा सकेगा, लेकिन ऐप पर दिखाया जाएगा कि आपके शाकाहारी ऑर्डर केवल शाकाहारी बेड़े द्वारा परोसे जाएंगे।
Update on our pure veg fleet —— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 20, 2024
While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will…
दीपिंदर गोयल के मुताबिक क्यों लिया गया फैसला?
डिलीवरी पार्टनर्स की सुरक्षा का हवाला देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि परिवर्तन यह सुनिश्चित करेगा कि हमारे लाल वर्दी वाले डिलीवरी पार्टनर गलत तरीके से नॉन-वेज भोजन से जुड़े नहीं हैं। किसी विशेष दिन के दौरान किसी भी आरडब्ल्यूए या सोसायटी द्वारा ब्लॉक नहीं किए गए हैं। हमारे राइडर की शारीरिक सुरक्षा हमारे लिए अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है।