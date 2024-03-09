script Maharani 3 Review: OTT पर छाई 'महारानी 3', पॉलिटिक्ल थ्रिलर में हुमा कुरैशी की टॉप क्लास एक्टिंग | ott release of maharani 3 starring actress huma qureshi series streaming on sony liv ott platform entertainment news | Patrika News
Maharani 3 Review: OTT पर छाई 'महारानी 3', पॉलिटिक्ल थ्रिलर में हुमा कुरैशी की टॉप क्लास एक्टिंग

locationमुंबईPublished: Mar 09, 2024 01:01:40 pm

Riya Chaube

Maharani 3 Review: पॉलिटिकल-थ्रिलर पर बेस्ड वेब सीरीज (Political Web Series) महारानी (Maharani) का तीसरा सीजन ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म रिलीज हो गया है। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस हुमा कुरैशी (Huma Qureshi) अपने दमदार रोल के साथ ओटीटी (OTT) पर तहलका मचा रही हैं।

maharani_3_ott_release_review.jpg
ओटीटी पर सुर्खियां बटोर रही 'महारानी 3'
Maharani 3 Review: हुमा कुरैशी (Huma Qureshi) की पॉपुलर वेब सीरीज ‘महारानी 3’ (Maharani 3) का दर्शकों को बेसब्री से इंतजार था। जो की अब ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म (OTT Platform) पर रिलीज की जा चुकी है। हुमा कुरैशी ने ‘रानी भारती’ बन पिछले दो सीजन से दर्शकों के दिलों पर जमकर राज किया था और वह तीसरी बार ‘रानी भारती’ के किरदार में पर्दे पर एक बार फिर छा रही हैं।

यहां देखें ‘महारानी 3’ (Watch Maharani 3 on this OTT Platform)


एक्ट्रेस हुमा कुरैशी (Huma Qureshi) स्टारर 'महारानी 3' को आप ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर देख सकते हैं। ये सीरीज सोनी लिव पर स्ट्रीम कर रही है। बता दें फिल्म में हुमा कुरैशी की बेबाक एक्टिंग की सब सरहाना कर रहे हैं।



‘महारानी 3’ को फैंस से मिले ऐसे रिव्यू (Maharani 3 Review)


ये सीरीज ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म (OTT Platform) पर रिलीज के बाद से ही अपना अच्छा फैन बेस बना रही है। फैंस के अलग अलग तरह के रिव्यू X पर मौजूद हैं। आइए जानते हैं लोगों को कैसी लगी फिल्म।







