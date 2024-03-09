Maharani 3 Review: OTT पर छाई 'महारानी 3', पॉलिटिक्ल थ्रिलर में हुमा कुरैशी की टॉप क्लास एक्टिंग

यहां देखें ‘महारानी 3’ (Watch Maharani 3 on this OTT Platform)
एक्ट्रेस हुमा कुरैशी (Huma Qureshi) स्टारर 'महारानी 3' को आप ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर देख सकते हैं। ये सीरीज सोनी लिव पर स्ट्रीम कर रही है। बता दें फिल्म में हुमा कुरैशी की बेबाक एक्टिंग की सब सरहाना कर रहे हैं।
‘महारानी 3’ को फैंस से मिले ऐसे रिव्यू (Maharani 3 Review)
ये सीरीज ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म (OTT Platform) पर रिलीज के बाद से ही अपना अच्छा फैन बेस बना रही है। फैंस के अलग अलग तरह के रिव्यू X पर मौजूद हैं। आइए जानते हैं लोगों को कैसी लगी फिल्म।
No one makes series on politics. I guess for obvious reasons. Even so, #Maharani - now in Season 3 - stands out for me as consistently excellent. Good on @SonyLIV to keep this running.— Anupam Gupta (@b50) March 7, 2024
#MaharaniSeason3 Must watch web series . In web if first session Hit then Tuff to create same magic on sesson2 and sesson 3 . #maharani3 What a series . More drama more politics and Damdaar acting . #HumaQureshi and #amitsial Steal the show . This #Maharani here to rule for long… pic.twitter.com/zoHoyeojcf— Dhaval k Pandya, (@dhaval_pandya18) March 7, 2024
Watched #Maharani3 on @SonyLIV . Incredible @humasqureshi Ma'am . You delivered and slayed simultaneously. Thoroughly enjoyed it. A truly epic and beautiful web series. You should be very proud. pic.twitter.com/cCae6ZnFWJ — Mohit Ram (@MohitRamBharga1) March 8, 2024