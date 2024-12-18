Recent Highlights: World Records, Cyclone Chido, Musical Loss, and Engineering Feats

Cyclone Chido, one of the most powerful storms in 90 years, recently hit the island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, causing severe destruction. Winds exceeding 200 km/h damaged homes, government buildings, and even a hospital.. Emergency workers are still assessing the situation to assist those in need. The cyclone didn’t stop at Mayotte—it moved toward Mozambique, where heavy rains and strong winds caused disruptions to power and internet services. Relief teams are working hard to rebuild homes and provide shelter, food, and other necessities for those affected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrika Newsapt (@patrikanewsapt) Legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, one of India's greatest musicians, passed away at the age of 73 in SanFrancisco due to complications from a rare lung disease. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was the son of the iconic tabla maestro Ustad Allarakha. Hisjourney into music began as an infant , since his father would recite tabla rhythms as prayers into his ears. He also achieved the distinction of being the first Indian to win three Grammy Awards in one night. In fact, he was famous for his tabla skills as well as his long curly locks that would swoosh as he passionately beat the tablas, a style that many tabla artists emulated.

India is set to achieve another engineering marvel with the launch of the Delhi-Srinagar train in just four months. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that the final track work for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail LinkProject (USBRL) has been completed, bringing the dream of seamless connectivity to Kashmir closer to reality. What Does This Mean for India? Well, The USBRL project is not just a transportation milestone; it’s a lifeline for the region ofJammu and Kashmir – connecting it to their entire country via Delhi. For the first time. y. The USBRL project showcases some of India’s most remarkable engineering achievements -Chenab Bridge – The World’s Highest Railway Bridge making it taller than the Eiffel Tower.Tunnel T-49 – India’s Longest Transportation tunnel. Connectivity creates trade and jobs and tourism. If efforts continue like this , soon a traveller can start from Kashmir and end up in Kanyakumari via train.