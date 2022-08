CWG 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: आज से शुरू होंगे एथलेटिक्स के इवेंट, हॉकी और तैराकी पर रहेगी नजर

9️⃣th medal for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🤩🤩



After high voltage drama India's Harjinder Kaur bags bronze in Women's 71kg Final with a total lift of 212Kg at Birmingham 2022



Snatch- 93kg

Clean & Jerk- 119kg



With this Team India wins its 7th Medal in weightlifting