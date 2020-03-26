साउथ स्टार्स ने खोला अपना खजाना, कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए दान किए करोड़ो रुपए

रजनीकांत ने इसकी शुरूआत 50 लाख रुपए देकर कर दी है। उनके बाद कई और सितारे खुलकर अपने प्रांत और देश के लिए लाखों-करोड़ों का सहयोग दे रहे हैं।
मुंबई। साउथ इंडस्ट्री के स्टार्स ने कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई में अपनी ओर से आर्थिक योगदान देना शुरू कर दिया है। रजनीकांत ने इसकी शुरूआत 50 लाख रुपए देकर कर दी है। उनके बाद कई और सितारे खुलकर अपने प्रांत और देश के लिए करोड़ों का सहयोग दे रहे हैं।
मैं तेलंगाना और आंध्रपद्रेश की सीएम रिलीफ फंड में 50-50 लाख रुपए का योगदान दूंगा। पीएम रिलीफ फंड में 1 करोड़ रुपए दूंगा। — अभिनेता और राजनेता, पवन कल्याण
I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic.— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020
I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic.— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020
'पवन कल्याण से प्रभावित होकर मैंने कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई में केंद्र सरकार, तेलंगाना और आंध्रप्रदेश सरकारों को 70 लाख रुपए का योगदान देने का निर्णय किया है।' — साउथ अभिनेता राम चरण
Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020
Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI
फिल्म वर्कर्स को इस कठिन समय में राहत देने के लिए मैं 1 करोड़ रुपए का योगदान दे रहा हूं। — अभिनेता और राजनेता, चिरंजीवी
The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the #CoronaCrisis,also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers & lower income groups in the country including the #TeluguFilmIndustry.Keeping this in mind I am donating Rs.1 Cr for providing relief to the Film workers.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020
कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई में तेलंगाना और आंध्रप्रदेश सरकारों को मैंने एक करोड़ रुपए का योगदान देने का निर्णय किया है। — साउथ अभिनेता महेश बाबू
Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020
In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers... 1/2— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020
रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, ऋतिक रोशन ने बीएमसी और अन्य कोरोना योद्धाओें के लिए मास्क की व्यवस्था करने के लिए 20 लाख रुपए डोनेट किए हैं। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर बीएमसी के कर्मचारियों को मदद करने संबंधी पोस्ट किए।
टीवी के चर्चित कलाकार कपिल शर्मा ने अपनी तरफ से प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष में 50 लाख रुपए दान करने की घोषणा की है। उन्होंने यह राशि कोरोनावायरस से लड़ने के लिए देश को समर्पित की है। कपिल ने यह राशि डोनेट करते हुए मैसेज लिखा कि सभी लोग घरों में रहें, सुरक्षित रहें और पीएम रिलीफ फंड में जितना हो सके उतना दान करें।