साउथ स्टार्स ने खोला अपना खजाना, कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए दान किए करोड़ो रुपए

Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 26 Mar 2020, 11:30:55 PM (IST)
रजनीकांत ने इसकी शुरूआत 50 लाख रुपए देकर कर दी है। उनके बाद कई और सितारे खुलकर अपने प्रांत और देश के लिए लाखों-करोड़ों का सहयोग दे रहे हैं।

मुंबई। साउथ इंडस्ट्री के स्टार्स ने कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई में अपनी ओर से आर्थिक योगदान देना शुरू कर दिया है। रजनीकांत ने इसकी शुरूआत 50 लाख रुपए देकर कर दी है। उनके बाद कई और सितारे खुलकर अपने प्रांत और देश के लिए करोड़ों का सहयोग दे रहे हैं।

मैं तेलंगाना और आंध्रपद्रेश की सीएम रिलीफ फंड में 50-50 लाख रुपए का योगदान दूंगा। पीएम रिलीफ फंड में 1 करोड़ रुपए दूंगा। — अभिनेता और राजनेता, पवन कल्याण

'पवन कल्याण से प्रभावित होकर मैंने कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई में केंद्र सरकार, तेलंगाना और आंध्रप्रदेश सरकारों को 70 लाख रुपए का योगदान देने का निर्णय किया है।' — साउथ अभिनेता राम चरण

फिल्म वर्कर्स को इस कठिन समय में राहत देने के लिए मैं 1 करोड़ रुपए का योगदान दे रहा हूं। — अभिनेता और राजनेता, चिरंजीवी

कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई में तेलंगाना और आंध्रप्रदेश सरकारों को मैंने एक करोड़ रुपए का योगदान देने का निर्णय किया है। — साउथ अभिनेता महेश बाबू

रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, ऋतिक रोशन ने बीएमसी और अन्य कोरोना योद्धाओें के लिए मास्क की व्यवस्था करने के लिए 20 लाख रुपए डोनेट किए हैं। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर बीएमसी के कर्मचारियों को मदद करने संबंधी पोस्ट किए।

टीवी के चर्चित कलाकार कपिल शर्मा ने अपनी तरफ से प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष में 50 लाख रुपए दान करने की घोषणा की है। उन्होंने यह राशि कोरोनावायरस से लड़ने के लिए देश को समर्पित की है। कपिल ने यह राशि डोनेट करते हुए मैसेज लिखा कि सभी लोग घरों में रहें, सुरक्षित रहें और पीएम रिलीफ फंड में जितना हो सके उतना दान करें।

