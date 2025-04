Bank Janardhan Death: बैंक कर्मचारी से सुपरस्टार तक का सफर, जनार्दन का 76 की उम्र में निधन

Veteran comedy actor 'Bank' Janardhan passed away earlier today at the age of 75. Appearing in over 500 films, he left a mark with memorable performances in movies such as 'Tharle Nan Maga', 'Ganesha Subramanya', and 'Shh!'. He was honoured with the Rajyotsava Award in 2023. pic.twitter.com/gYI1b4rDm1