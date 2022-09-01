scriptkgf style rocky bhai ganpati statue got viral on social media users dislike the creativity | KGF के चक्‍कर में गणपति बप्पा के हाथ में थमाई बंदूक, फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा, बताया 'भगवान का अपमान' | Patrika News

KGF के चक्‍कर में गणपति बप्पा के हाथ में थमाई बंदूक, फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा, बताया 'भगवान का अपमान'

इन दिनों पूरे देश में गणेश चतुर्थी (Ganesh Chaturthi) की धूम देखने को मिल रही है। चारो ओर गणपति के नाम की गूंज सुनाई दे रही है। मूर्तिकारों ने गणपति को अलग अलग रूपों में उतारा है। बप्पा कभी डॉक्टर तो कभी फिल्मी कैरेक्टर में रंगे नजर आ रहे हैं। इस बीच KGF यश की धुंआधार लुक की कॉपी कर गणपति की मूर्ति बनाई गई है जो काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रही है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: September 01, 2022 01:41:31 pm


अगर आपने डायरेक्टर प्रशांत नील की KGF 2 देखी है तो आपको याद होगा कि फिल्म में एक सीन था जिसमें रॉकी भाई एक पुलिस स्टेशन पर मशीन गन से गोलियों की बौछार करते हैं। इस सीन को देखकर लोग झूम उठे थे और थिएटर तालियों की गूंज से गड़गड़ा उठे थे। अब इस सीन को एक मूर्तिकार ने कॉपी किया है और बप्पा के हाथ में गन थमा दी, जिसको लेकर बवाल मच गया है।
kgf style rocky bhai ganpati statue got viral on social media users dislike the creativity
kgf style rocky bhai ganpati statue got viral on social media users dislike the creativity
मूर्ति को भी सिग्नेचर व्हाइट पिनस्ट्राइप्ड सूट पहनाया गया और मूर्ति के नीचे 'KGF 2' भी लिखा गया है। कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि गणपति बप्पा (मूर्ति) की मूर्ति को हिंसक रूप देना सही नहीं है। ये भगवान का अपमान है। बॉलीवुड के बाद अब साउथ वाले भी धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत कर रहे हैं।
एक यूजर लिखता है कि 'गणपति को एक तस्कर और एक अपराधी के रूप में देखना कितना ठीक है? वहीं लोग इसकी तारीफ भी कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि KGF 2 और पुष्पा ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई की थी। दोनों ही फिल्म दर्शकों खूब पसंद आई थीं।
