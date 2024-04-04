स्टंट करते वक्त बाल-बाल बचे साउथ के ये एक्टर, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की वीडियो

Bravery knows no bounds! 💪 Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double. 🫡 🔥#AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/62NyEG4cvG— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 4, 2024
मुंबईPublished: Apr 04, 2024 07:06:16 pm
Swati Tiwari
साउथ के एक्टर अजीत कुमार ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में अजीत तेज गाड़ी चलाते हुए आते हैं और फिर उनकी कार पूरी तरह उलट जाती है।
