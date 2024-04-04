scriptस्टंट करते वक्त बाल-बाल बचे साउथ के ये एक्टर, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की वीडियो | South actor ajit kumar had a terrible accident during shooting shared | Patrika News
स्टंट करते वक्त बाल-बाल बचे साउथ के ये एक्टर, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की वीडियो

locationमुंबईPublished: Apr 04, 2024 07:06:16 pm

Submitted by:

Swati Tiwari

साउथ के एक्टर अजीत कुमार ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में अजीत तेज गाड़ी चलाते हुए आते हैं और फिर उनकी कार पूरी तरह उलट जाती है।

 

ajit kumar accident
स्टंट करते वक्त बाल-बाल बचे साउथ के ये एक्टर
एक्टर अजीत कुमार साउथ के फिल्मों के अलावा बॉलीवुड में नजर आ चुके हैं। एक्टर ने हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ऐसा पोस्ट किया है जिसे देखने के बाद हर कोई हैरान है। एक फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान साउथ एक्टर अजीत कुमार का रोड एक्सीडेंट हो गया था। लेकिन घबराने वाली बात नहीं है, क्योंकि वे अब ठीक हैं। हम बात कर रहे हैं पिछले साल नवंबर के महीने की, जब एक फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान वह इस दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गए थे। फिल्म मेकर्स ने खुद गुरुवार को इस घटना से जुड़ा वीडियो शेयर किया है। जिसके बाद से ही ये खबर इंटरनेट पर हॉट टॉपिक बन चुका है।

शूटिंग के दौरान बेकाबू हुई कार

सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की गई वीडियो में साफ देखा जा सकता है कि हादसा कितना भयानक था। फिल्म की शूटिंग रेगिस्तान के इलाके में हो रही है।अजीत तेज गाड़ी चलाते हुए आते हैं और फिर उनकी कार पूरी तरह उलट जाती है। यह देखते ही वहां मौजूद लोग उनके पीछे भागते हैं। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग अब पूरी हो चुकी है।

