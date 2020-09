अवनीत कौर ने कुछ इस अंदाज में किया Siddharth Nigam को बर्थडे विश, पोस्ट वायरल

View this post on Instagram

Happyyy happy happyyy birthday madooo!! From the first picture to last you’ve always been there for me! Having a best friend like you in my life is the most amazing thing. I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there in such a special day of you life, I so wish I was there right now dancing and partying with you all night. All the memories we’ve made together is so special and will always be in my heart. No matter what people say I’ll always be there for you! Thanks for always being so supportive and fun to be around madoo!! I love you and I miss you. I can’t wait to see you. 🌎🥺💕 #supportsystem #maddooo #bestfriend #missyou #sidneetforever @thesiddharthnigam