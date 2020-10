Big Boss 14: घर से बेघर हुईं सारा गुरपाल, सोशल मीडिया पर वापसी के लगाए जा रहे हैं कयास

View this post on Instagram

One glance at you and she’ll know it all. Sara ki nazron se kuchh nahi chhup sakta. Have you seen her in #BB14 yet? You can follow her in the show every night only on Colors TV or Voot. . . #sarakehndi #sarainbb14 #BiggBoss #AbScenePaltega #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 #SalmanKhan #Voot #ColorsTv @vootselect @colorstv @beingsalmankhan