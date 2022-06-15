करणवीर बोहरा के खिलाफ 1.99 करोड़ रुपए की ठगी का केस दर्ज, पैसे मांगने पर दी गोली मारने की धमकी

Maharashtra | Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS

The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022