करणवीर बोहरा के खिलाफ 1.99 करोड़ रुपए की ठगी का केस दर्ज, पैसे मांगने पर दी गोली मारने की धमकी

Maharashtra | Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022
करणवीर बोहरा हाल ही में कंगना रणौत के रिएलिटी शो लॉकअप में नजर आए थे। शो में उन्होंने खुलासा किया था कि वह सिर से पांव तक कर्ज में डूबे हुए हैं। उन्होंने यह भी कबूला था कि उन पर कई केस चल रहे हैं। करणवीर बोहरा ने रोते हुए बताया था कि 'मैं कर्ज में डूबा हूं। पूरी तरह धंस चुका हूं। कई लोगों को पैसे नहीं लौटा पाया हूं। जिसकी वजह से मुझ पर 3-4 केस चल रहे हैं। 2015 से अब तक मैंने जो भी काम किया है या कर रहा हूं वो सिर्फ पैसों के लिए कर रहा हूं। मेरी जगह कोई और होता तो अभी तक आत्महत्या कर चुका होता।'
The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022