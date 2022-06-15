scriptcase filed against actor karanvir bohra for cheating woman | करणवीर बोहरा के खिलाफ 1.99 करोड़ रुपए की ठगी का केस दर्ज, पैसे मांगने पर दी गोली मारने की धमकी | Patrika News

करणवीर बोहरा के खिलाफ 1.99 करोड़ रुपए की ठगी का केस दर्ज, पैसे मांगने पर दी गोली मारने की धमकी

टीवी जगत के जाने माने एक्टर करणवीर बोहरा मुसीबत में फंसते नजर आ रहे हैं। दरअसल एक्टर के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज हो गया है। उनपर एक महिला ने धोखाधड़ी का आरोप लगाया है। करणवीर बोहरा समेत 6 लोगों के खिलाफ झांसा देकर 1.99 करोड़ रुपये ठगने के आरोप में केस दर्ज हुआ है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: June 15, 2022 10:02:26 am

एएनआई के मुताबिक, पुलिस ने बताया कि एक 40 वर्षीय महिला ने मनोज बोहरा उर्फ करणवीर बोहरा (Karanvir Bohra) समेत 6 लोगों पर 1.99 करोड़ रुपये की ठगी का आरोप लगाया है। इस सिलसिले में सभी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। महिला ने दावा किया कि ऐक्टर ने उसे 2.5 पर्सेंट ब्याज पर पूरी रकम लौटाने की बात कही थी, लेकिन एक करोड़ से सिर्फ थोड़ी सी ज्यादा रकम ही वापस की गई है। इस मामले को लेकर महिला ओशिवारा पुलिस थाने पहुंची और अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। महिला के मुताबिक जब उसने करणवीर से बकाया पैसे मांगे तो एक्टर ने उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी। इस संबंध में अब पुलिस केस की जांच में जुट गई है।
करणवीर बोहरा हाल ही में कंगना रणौत के रिएलिटी शो लॉकअप में नजर आए थे। शो में उन्होंने खुलासा किया था कि वह सिर से पांव तक कर्ज में डूबे हुए हैं। उन्होंने यह भी कबूला था कि उन पर कई केस चल रहे हैं। करणवीर बोहरा ने रोते हुए बताया था कि 'मैं कर्ज में डूबा हूं। पूरी तरह धंस चुका हूं। कई लोगों को पैसे नहीं लौटा पाया हूं। जिसकी वजह से मुझ पर 3-4 केस चल रहे हैं। 2015 से अब तक मैंने जो भी काम किया है या कर रहा हूं वो सिर्फ पैसों के लिए कर रहा हूं। मेरी जगह कोई और होता तो अभी तक आत्महत्या कर चुका होता।'
करणवीर बोहरा (Karanvir Bohra) कई फिल्मों और टीवी सीरियल्स में देखे जा चुके हैं। करण ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत 'तेजा' फिल्म से की थी। ये फिल्म 1990 में रिलीज हुई थी। वहीं इन्होंने 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी', 'क्या हादसा क्या हकीकत', 'कुसुम', 'शरारत', 'कसौटी जिंदगी की', 'पिया के घर जाना है', 'एक से बढ़कर एक', 'कुबूल है', 'कुमकुम भाग्य' और 'नागिन 2' सीरियल भी किए हैं।
