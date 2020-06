Sidharth Shukla के साथ काम करने को लेकर Hina Khan ने कहा, आप नहीं जानते...

View this post on Instagram

You were an inspiration to me before I was an actor or I decided to be a part of the industry. I think a smart woman like you would be aware ...that you sow dreams in people’s hearts n minds. In more ways than one, you and your magic on screen gave a regular girl the dream which looked closer than the horizon. But the best part about you is .. your nature .. you are so so sweet.. I always considered you to be the maverick of Bollywood. But when I met you .. you the real person .. behind the brand .. the factory .. the glamour.. the status .. the star that you are .. I found a mischievous girl who was always excited about her actions... stressed about her challenges yet confident enough on her craft.. you made me feel I am meeting just a regular girl like me .. who likes to share .. to speak and who likes to be the vector of her own dreams .. I thank you for always being there and being the source of inspiration that you are .. Happy Happy Birthday.. Dear @ektarkapoor @ek_ek_ekoo You know I love you tons.. Muuuuuuah #HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor