लोगों को नहीं पसंद आया Kapil Sharma शो का 'नया सीजन', बताया कहां और क्या है कमी?

#WatchNow Yeh toh sirf shuruaat thi, abhi toh bahut maza aayega iss season mein! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/1Opqkzq9Hk— sonytv (@SonyTV) September 10, 2022
#KapilSharmaShow. Just watched the ep. 1. Sorry to say it is going downward spiral. New additions are totally disappointing.— Sujit Gupta (@rksuji) September 11, 2022
It will be a big concern for Sony TV in future to realize & come to terms that the worst Kapil Sharma show they have ever conceptualized & relayed on TV.
It is a pathetic https://t.co/YlGoPnPPXR artists introduced in the show do not match T OF Krushna alone— Ajit Mathur (@AjitMathur7) September 10, 2022
एक यूजर ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा कि 'कपिल शर्मा शो' का मैंने पहला एपिसोड देखा, मुझे ऐसा लगता है कि इसका ग्राफ गिर रहा है। ये नया एडिशन बिलकुल निराशाजनक है'। वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा कि 'मैं कपिल शर्मा शो देख रहा हूं, लेकिन मुझे इसे देखने के बाद सपना की याद आ रही है'। एक ओर यूजर लिखता है कि 'ये द कपिल शर्मा शो' का सबसे खराब एपिसोड है। ये शो सुनील ग्रोवर और कृष्णा अभिषेक के बिना नहीं चल सकता है'।
One of the worst episodes of #TheKapilSharmaShow...— Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) September 10, 2022
Wd out sunil,krushna the show can't sustain.
Now watching the kapil sharma show but i miss sapna😂#TheKapilSharmaShow #AkshayKumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/olKptrEasw— khiladi Girl (@khiladi_girl__) September 10, 2022
Unwanted characters added, bad comedy script, below the belt jokes, unwanted laughing, stretched script of unwanted performances. Pls stop doing unwanted laughing comedy.— Vishal Sharma (@vss_dolly) September 10, 2022
इस बार कपिल शर्मा शो के शो में काफी बदलाव किया गया है, जिसके तहत इस सीजन में सृष्टि रोड़े (Srishti Rode) का चेहरा नजर आ रहा है। इसके अलावा शो से सपना का किरदार निभाने वाले कृष्णा गायब हैं और भारती सिंह और चंदू चायवाला (चंदन प्रभाकर) इस शो को अलविदा कह चुके हैं। बता दें कि कपिल शर्मा के पहले शो में अक्षय कुमार के अलावा सरगुन मेहता, रकुल प्रीत सिंह और जैकी भगनानी के साथ चंद्रचूड़ सिंह भी कपिल के शो में पहुंचे थे।