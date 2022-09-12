लोगों को नहीं पसंद आया Kapil Sharma शो का 'नया सीजन', बताया कहां और क्या है कमी?

#KapilSharmaShow . Just watched the ep. 1. Sorry to say it is going downward spiral. New additions are totally disappointing.— Sujit Gupta (@rksuji) September 11, 2022

It will be a big concern for Sony TV in future to realize & come to terms that the worst Kapil Sharma show they have ever conceptualized & relayed on TV.

It is a pathetic https://t.co/YlGoPnPPXR artists introduced in the show do not match T OF Krushna alone— Ajit Mathur (@AjitMathur7) September 10, 2022