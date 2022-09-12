scriptPeople Didn't Like The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 | लोगों को नहीं पसंद आया Kapil Sharma शो का 'नया सीजन', बताया कहां और क्या है कमी? | Patrika News

लोगों को नहीं पसंद आया Kapil Sharma शो का 'नया सीजन', बताया कहां और क्या है कमी?

कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) का कॉमेडी शो 'द कपिल शर्मा शो सीजन 3' (The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3) की शुरूआती हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन शो लोगों को कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आ रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग बता रहे हैं कि इस बार शो में कहां और क्या कमी है?

Updated: September 12, 2022 03:31:00 pm

टीवी जगत के बेहतरीन और पसंद किए जाने वाले कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) के कॉमेडी शो 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' (The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3) अपने नए सीजन 3 के साथ दर्शकों के सामने हाजिर हो चुका है। शो का पहला एपिसोड 10 सितंबर को सोनी टीवी पर टेलिकास्ट किया गया था। शो में सबसे पहले अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म 'कठपुतली' की टीम पहुंची थी। वहीं इस बार शो के नए सीजन में कई नए चेहरे नजर आए, लेकिन शो में कुछ ऐसे भी चेहरे थो जो पहले शो में नजर आया करते थे, लेकिन अब शो से गायब हो चुके हैं।
लोगों को नहीं पसंद आया Kapil Sharma शो का 'नया सीजन'
लोगों को नहीं पसंद आया Kapil Sharma शो का 'नया सीजन'
उन्हीं चेहरों की वजह से कुछ लोगों का ये शो कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आया। जी हां, सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ऐसे ट्वीट्स वायरल हो रहे हैं, जिनमें लोग बता रहे हैं कि शो में कहा और किसी की कमी खल रही है। काफी सारे ऐसे लोग हैं, जो कपिल शर्मा के शो में भारती सिंह (Bharti Singh) और कृष्णा अभिषेक (Krushna Abhishek) के करिदारों को काफी मिस कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि इन दोनों के बिना शो में कुछ जान नहीं है। इन्हीं में जहां कुछ लोगों ने शो के पहले एपिसोड को काफी अच्छा बताया तो कुछ ने इस सीजन को सबसे ज्यादा वर्स्ट बताया।

एक यूजर ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा कि 'कपिल शर्मा शो' का मैंने पहला एपिसोड देखा, मुझे ऐसा लगता है कि इसका ग्राफ गिर रहा है। ये नया एडिशन बिलकुल निराशाजनक है'। वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा कि 'मैं कपिल शर्मा शो देख रहा हूं, लेकिन मुझे इसे देखने के बाद सपना की याद आ रही है'। एक ओर यूजर लिखता है कि 'ये द कपिल शर्मा शो' का सबसे खराब एपिसोड है। ये शो सुनील ग्रोवर और कृष्णा अभिषेक के बिना नहीं चल सकता है'।

इस बार कपिल शर्मा शो के शो में काफी बदलाव किया गया है, जिसके तहत इस सीजन में सृष्टि रोड़े (Srishti Rode) का चेहरा नजर आ रहा है। इसके अलावा शो से सपना का किरदार निभाने वाले कृष्णा गायब हैं और भारती सिंह और चंदू चायवाला (चंदन प्रभाकर) इस शो को अलविदा कह चुके हैं। बता दें कि कपिल शर्मा के पहले शो में अक्षय कुमार के अलावा सरगुन मेहता, रकुल प्रीत सिंह और जैकी भगनानी के साथ चंद्रचूड़ सिंह भी कपिल के शो में पहुंचे थे।

