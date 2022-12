प्रियंका चाहर चौधरी के भाई ने 'बिग बॉस 16' के मेकर्स पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा-' हर दिन उसे तोड़ रहे...'

#PriyankaChaharChoudhary -: Main Mentally, Physically and Emotionally ekdam drained hoon 🥺💔.

Always smile pari we are waiting for watching your smile

Don't worry PALTAN and your family always with your back ❤️.

And ofcourse the winner will be Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. pic.twitter.com/nBkGs13wmp