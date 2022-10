'Bigg Boss' के घर से बाहर होंगे Sajid Khan! शो के होस्ट Salman Khan खुद करेंगे बेघर

DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind wrote to Union MIB Anurag Thakur to remove filmmaker Sajid Khan out of BiggBoss over allegations of sexual harrasment against him during #metoo campaign. Swati said that she's getting rape threats after her complaint.#SajidKhan #SwatiMaliwal #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/n2aTMcZLco