Gangs Of Filmistan की प्रोड्यूसर पर भड़कीं Shilpa Shinde , सुनील ग्रोवर पर लगाए आरोप, स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर कर किए बड़े खुलासे

नई दिल्ली। छोटे पर्दे पर आने वाला दर्शकों का सबसे पसंदीदा शों ‘भाभी जी घर पर हैं’ हर किसी की पहली पसंद बना हुआ है। इस शों में शिल्पा शिंदे ने अपने खास अभिनय से सबका दिल जीत लिया था। और इसके बाद वो नजर आई bigboss 11 में जो उनकी सफलता की पहली सीढ़ी बनकर साबित हुआ। शिल्पा शिंदे ने बिग बॉस 11 का खिताब भी अपने नाम कर लिया था। लेकिन इन दिनों वो फिर से सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। इस बार उनके चर्चा में आने का कारण उनका नया शो ‘गैंग्स ऑफ फिल्मिस्तान’ है इस शो का हिस्सा बनने के बाद उनका शो के प्रोड्यूसर के साथ खीचातानी होने लगी है। जिसके चलते अब उन्होंने इस शो को छोड़ने का फैसला कर लिया है। शिल्पा ने इस बात को साफ करते हुये कहा है कि वो सुनील ग्रोवर के साथ काम नहीं करना चाहतीं। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने शो के निर्माताओं के खिलाफ भी काफी बुरा भला बोला है। शिल्पा शिंदे के दिए गए बयान के बाद शो की प्रोड्यूसर प्रीति सिमोन ने भी इसका जवाब दिया। जिसके बाद शिल्पा ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा है कि "झूठ न फैलाने की कोशिश करें।"
View this post on Instagram
"THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK" Suits on you Dear Preeti/ Neeti Simoes @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes Have some shame Preeti/Neeti Simoes..Screenshot nahi dalne ko bol rahi aur phir khud WhatsApp ki Chat mere replies hide karke media ko de rahi ho👏 Abhi kya mein bhi poori script post kar du??Maine sirf abhi front page post kiya hai.. "Ek bar clearly apni baat batane ke baad ,I am not answerable to u..Mera NO means NO hota Hai" "DOODH KA DOODH PAANI KA PAANI ABHI HO GAYA HAI"..So Plz stop spreading lies...Asliyat Saamne aa gayi toh mirchi lagi kya?? Abhi phone calls bhi hain jaha maine tumko(Preeti Simoes) clearly bola ki "Mujhe Sunil Grover ji ke sath kaam nahi karna"..Woh bhi daal du??? If you dont want to aggravate this.. So its better plz just concentrate on your ghatiya script & do your job..All the best👍🏻 @spotboye_in @pinkvilla @indiaforums @starbharat @lilfrodoproductions
शिल्पा ने प्रोड्यूसर प्रीति सिमोन पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर करते हुए उनके झूठ का पिटारा खोला है उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक मेल और प्रीति से बातचीत का स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर करते हुए एक लंबा चौड़ा कैप्शन लिखा। जिसमें शिल्पा ने लिखा, ‘प्रिय प्रीति/नीति सिमोन। झूठी बातें फैलाना बंद करिए। मैं आपको 29 अगस्त को ही अपने इश्यूज़ के बारे में मेल कर चुकी थी और इस बात को पॉजिटिव और अच्छे नोट पर खत्म करना चाहती थी। आपने भी कुछ ऐसा ही रिप्लाई किया था। आपने मुझे गेटवेल सून कहा था और कहा था मुझे सेट पर मिस करेंगी। तो ये ड्रामा करना बंद कीजिए’।
View this post on Instagram
Dear, Preeti/Neeti @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th Aug 2020 regarding my issues & wanted to end this matter on happy note & you have replied too I’ve also received flowers & a note stating “Get well soon and missing you at the sets”. Hence kindly stop this drama. I’ve been unwell while shooting at your sets and currently have COVID symptoms. No one is paying for this but only I have to face... So atleast what you could do is not to spread that you are trying to contact me and all. It is a male dominated comedy, I suppose everyone would agree. I don’t understand why are you claiming to have called me again and again. After this bitterness, I doubt I would be able to do a comedy show with you. So let’s not aggravate the situation then what it is already or else let’s end this on positive note. P.S. Screenshot of Mail Sent on 29th Aug 2020.. Swap~ @starbharat
शिल्पा शिदें ने इस शो के प्रोड्यूसर के झूठ का पर्दापाश करने के बाद यह भी कहा कि शो में सुनिल ग्रोवर के साथ काम करना अपने आपको नीचा गिराने के बराबर है क्योकि सुनील ग्रोवर अपने सामने किसी और को लाइमलाइट नहीं मिलने देते। वह मुझे जूनियर आर्टिस्ट की तरह ट्रीट करते थे, यहां तक कि इस शो के प्रोमों में भी सुनील ग्रोवर को फोकस किया गया है। जो दूसरे एक्टर के लिए काफी शर्मनाक बात है।
View this post on Instagram
Life is very short, but it's beautiful.. So to make it more beautiful, healthy.. Aur Aapke jindagi main khushiyan bharne.. We are back with #Gangsof Filmistaan #गैंग्ज़ऑफ़फ़िल्मिस्तान @starbharat @whosunilgrover @sugandhamishra23 @drrrsanket @iamparitoshtripathi @upasnasinghofficial @whysosuri @sidharthsagar.official @lilfrodoproductions @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes