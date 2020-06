इन दिनों Hina Khan घर पर ही कर रही हैं एक्सरसाइज, Fitness का रखती हैं खास ध्यान

View this post on Instagram

8M #InstaFam The family is growing and my love for each one of you is reaching new heights, I never knew existed. I am humbled and filled with gratitude. Thanking everyone from the bottom of my heart, the people who were there from the start and the ones who joined along the way. We now more than ever have the responsibility to act as one, be humble, be loving and be mindful of our journey together so far. #BiggerToBeBetter #StrongerTogether