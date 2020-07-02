Vikas Gupta का फिर छलका दर्द, कहा- ऐ छमिया एकदम लड़की लग रहा है कहते हैं

View this post on Instagram

जब मैं chota था तब से ही बाक़ी seniors या meri class ke बच्चे mujhe चिढ़ाया करते थे और फिर जब मैं summer vacation में अपने ghar आता और shaam को colony ke लड़के यहाँ तक कि सीन्यर लड़कियाँ भी इसको देखो कैसे लड़कियों की तरह बातें करता है ये Vikas तो है ही ladkI इसके हाथ कैसे चल रहे हैं । यह तो दिखता भी लड़कियों की तरह इसकी लिप्स देख। ये लड़ाई भी नहीं करता । डरपोक है लड़कियों कि तरह । लेट्स talk ईंट आउट and they would laugh on my conversations on my face and walk away saying एक दम जनानी है I really started feeling disgusted and really started believing being called a girl is the worst insult and abuse ever girls are weak and bechari they need to taken care of and protected and I am not like them till I entered #Balajitelefilms 5th floor. And met the opposite of abla bechari etc etc . I met #ektakapoor & rest is myy life ahead Here I learnt what is power of a woman so trollers and my exes under fake ids thankyou for calling me a Janaani and for the stupid’s incase you don’t know your जननी is also a जनानी when you calls any of us a girl it’s a compliment it’s not an insult idiot- And one little thing. People some how have this preconceived notion about someone like me to be physically weak just cause we are soft spoken and are more interesting In stories than Gym. Woh galatafahami #Bigboss11 ke akhare me ek baar nahi do do bar abs ki dukaano ke saath saath baaki India ko bata aur dikha chuka hoon. 🙏 Don’t ever underestimate a boy just cause he is a little feminine and please not all effeminate guys are gay or bisexual #vikasgupta with #lostsouls is #OutandAbout to change his world to good and wants to #BeKind #pridemonth ends #newjourney starts 😊 P.S. I don’t get effected by trollers and comments anymore but as it effects my work and my loved ones. You will meet the new me. For the #WomanisPower challenge I am challenging @kkundrra @arjunbijlani @ravidubey2312 to put a #Genderswap post Please do let others know being a woman is not being weak 😊 and please pass the challenge 🧡💙