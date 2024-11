Dev Diwali 2024: वाराणसी में देव दीपावली पर 51 हजार दीपों से लिखा जाएगा ‘बंटोगे तो कटोगे’ 

Varanasi, UP: Dev Deepawali is being celebrated in Kashi



Organizer Sunil upadhyay says, "This is our greatest festival of Sanatan Dharma, Kartik Purnima. It is believed that on this day, the deities visit the land of Kashi. To welcome them, we light diyas (oil lamps). Our Chief… pic.twitter.com/iZVfX855Sk