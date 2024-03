America Conducts Hypersonic Missile Test: अमरीका ने किया हाइपर सोनिक मिसाइल का अंतिम परीक्षण,चीन को चेतावनी

US Air Force Boeing B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber that took off from the Andersen AFB in Guam carried out a test launch of the AGM-183 ARRW hypersonic air-to-ground missile on March 17, US Air Force informed.



